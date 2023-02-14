Open in App
KMOX News Radio

Marmol: "There's going to be a lot of competition this year"

By Megan LynchKmox SportsMatt Pauley,

9 days ago

"It is nice to get closer to ramping up and getting everything going," says Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, as the first pitches were thrown by Adam Wainright.

Marmol says he's excited to see how guys deal with competition, "leading into it, you really want to see how guys are approaching it and then just embracing the competition."

He adds that it's good to have a lot of guys in camp early, "we've always had that, our guys are super eager to get going every year. A lot of them start to trickle in once February hits."

Hear all the coverage from Jupiter, Florida with KMOX Sports' Matt Pauley this week.

