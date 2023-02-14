Marmol: "There's going to be a lot of competition this year"

"It is nice to get closer to ramping up and getting everything going," says Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, as the first pitches were thrown by Adam Wainright.

Marmol says he's excited to see how guys deal with competition, "leading into it, you really want to see how guys are approaching it and then just embracing the competition."

He adds that it's good to have a lot of guys in camp early, "we've always had that, our guys are super eager to get going every year. A lot of them start to trickle in once February hits."

