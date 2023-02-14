What were Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch talking about at the Super Bowl? A Twitter thread wanted wrong answers only.

Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch were spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Caitlin O’Hara/Reuters.

Guesswork erupted on Twitter after a user asked what these two could be discussing and wanted "wrong answers only."

Musk joined in on the joke and said they were discussing Dogecoin. It sent the meme coin surging about 5% on Monday.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, was spotted sitting next to Rupert Murdoch, the CEO of News Corp, at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Pictures of the billionaires — watching the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs game that saw the latter team take home the trophy — went viral on social media and ignited a discussion of what these two could be chatting about.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a picture of the duo seated next to each other, asking "what are they talking about?" and wanting "wrong answers only." The tweet had been viewed 19.7 million times as of 5 a.m. EST on Tuesday and had accrued more than 7,600 responses.

People on Twitter chimed in with everything from jabs about the price of buying a verified check mark on Twitter to taunts about swapping dress shirts instead of jerseys to commemorate the game.

One user replied saying he believes Musk is offering to buy Murdoch's Fox News.

Another user tweeted that Musk and Murdoch are discussing how to replace Donald Trump with Ron DeSantis so they can continue non-stop wars. "Oops you said wrong answers," the poster added.

DeSantis has not launched a 2024 bid yet, though various recent media reports indicate he is gearing up to run for president. And back in November, Musk really did say that he would support DeSantis in 2024 if the latter were to run for president, per Reuters . CNN reported on November 9 that Murdoch appeared to prefer DeSantis as the leader of the Republican party over former President Donald Trump.

Another user joked that Musk was offering Murdoch a ride to Mars if he fires Paul Ryan. Ryan, the 54th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has been on the board of Fox News since 2019.

One user responded to the thread, saying that he thinks Murdoch and Musk were discussing new ways to make the poor poorer and the rich richer.

Musk himself chimed in on the thread, too, and joked he was talking to Murdoch about meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk's response sent Dogecoin immediately surging as much as 5% on Monday. It has since retraced back to wipe out most of its earlier gains, per Coindesk .

To be clear, these are all all speculations on Twitter, and none of the guesses have been confirmed or substantiated.

Representatives for Musk and Murdoch did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.