Open in App
Jennings, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Kids living in ‘deplorable’ RV, parents arrested

By Raven Little,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyLqD_0kmiJzUh00

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police carried out a welfare check at a local truck stop on Feb. 8 after receiving a call concerned about a juvenile.

When officers arrived at the truck stop, they found Daniel Myers and Kyla Hosea of Conroe, Tx. inside a RV-camper with their four children. The children were between 2 and 10 years old.

Opelousas man arrested after allegedly selling drugs while at work

According to officers , living conditions were extremely poor. The camper emitted a foul smell. When they entered, officers found human and animal feces throughout the camper. There was no electricity, running water, or bedding for the children.

Officers say the only food in the camper was partial loaves of bread and sliced cheese. The children had poor hygiene, dirty clothes, and improper footwear for the hazardous living conditions.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Myers admitted to staying inside the camper with the children and exposing them to deplorable living conditions. He also admitted the children lacked proper medical care, nourishment, and education. Hosea denied all allegations.

Both parents were booked into the Jeff Davis Jail on 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Child Protective Services took custody of the children

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Opelousas, LA newsLocal Opelousas, LA
St. Landry Parish authorities looking for inmate that escaped a work detail
Opelousas, LA10 hours ago
Family looks for closure as Erica Hunt’s remains laid to rest
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish
Palmetto, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jennings man allegedly punches girlfriend in face multiple times, arrested
Jennings, LA10 hours ago
Two people arrested in Lake Charles on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Lake Charles, LA9 hours ago
Lafayette man sentenced to over 9 years for possessing stolen firearm
Lafayette, LA9 hours ago
Eunice Police on the scene of a shooting where victim was hit 3 times
Eunice, LA13 hours ago
Lake Charles man dies in motorcycle crash in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA11 hours ago
Motorcyclist and passenger die in Calcasieu Parish crash
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Triple shooting in Breaux Bridge leaves three seriously injured
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Verdun St. shooting: Victim identified, suspect arrested
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Authorities on scene of shooting on W. Washington Street in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA10 hours ago
Four-vehicle crash near Duson leaves Texas resident dead
Duson, LA2 days ago
Man killed, found shot in vehicle on Mudd Ave.
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from parked cars of offshore workers in Abbeville
Abbeville, LA7 hours ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in Iberia Parish homicide
Broussard, LA2 days ago
LDWF agents cite Texas man for multiple fishing violations
Nacogdoches, TX3 days ago
Lafayette man arrested after striking 3 pedestrians, running 1 over
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Triple shooting investigation underway in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
Families stop by the King’s Parade in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Fire Department on scene of fire at St. Francis Motel
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
LPD: 2 pedestrians hit by car in downtown Lafayette over weekend; driver not at fault
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
The man behind the camera: KLFY’s own John Weatherall was at the Queen’s parade
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Unique all male group celebrates Mardi Gras bonding over boudin
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Mamou Mardi Gras in full effect
Mamou, LA2 days ago
Two dead after vehicle overturns several times in St. Martin Parish
Breaux Bridge, LA4 days ago
Ville Platte Mayor making history while improving community
Ville Platte, LA2 days ago
Our Lady of Lourdes awarded for patient care
Lafayette, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy