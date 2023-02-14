The benefits of rebooting your New Year’s resolution

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – By February, New Year’s resolutions have gone off the rails for many. According to a recent poll by Ipsos, 55% of resolutions are fitness related.

“In January people obviously do have that mindset ‘new year, new me’, ‘I want to step up, I have these goals. Now is my time to shine,'” said Katie Butler, a coach at Orangetheory Fitness.

Members Sean and Brittany Khorramian are already making strides to toward their goals.

“Definitely, weight loss was part of my reasoning, and a stress reliever,” Sean Khorramian said.

Butler says even if the plans your set on January 1st are falling apart, any workout is worthwhile.

“Anyone who wants to live longer, they want to live a more joyful life,” she said. “I think activity can be a huge piece of just general medicine.”

Butler has tips to get your resolutions back on track, she suggests:

Talk about your goals with others who can hold you accountable

Find friends to join your workouts

Plan ahead until it’s a habit

Include the kids in your goals, try family-friendly outdoor activities

Set realistic goals

Ignore the scale and focus on how you feel

The Khorramians say stick with it and you’ll see the difference.

“Everyone gets tired, they get into a rut, but having that energy creates so much more happiness in your home,” Brittany Khorramian said. “Just being present and having that energy changes everything.”

