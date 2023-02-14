‘M3GAN’ All Dolled Up For China Release In March

In a turnabout, China is handing out release dates for Hollywood movies at a clip these days — and with a fair bit of notice. Yesterday, we learned that Paramount/eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will go day-and-date on March 31, and today comes news that Universal / Blumhouse /Atomic Monster’s hit M3GAN has been granted a March 17 start. That’s about two months since the pic began overseas rollout and will see it face off with Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods on March 17, that film timed to the domestic release.

Through this past Sunday, M3GAN , from director Gerard Johnstone and producers James Wan and Jason Blum, reached an international box office cume of $74.7M in 76 markets. It’s the biggest Blumhouse title ever in Brazil with $4.6M while Mexico is the lead market at $9.3M, followed by the UK at $8.5M. M3GAN ’s global total to date is $165.7M. Japan is also still on deck in June.

There are not a lot of comps for scary doll pics in China. The Annabelle movies didn’t release there, though The Boy did in 2016 with a $2.5M take. As for recent studio horror, Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day did just under $10M in 2018 while Paramount’s A Quiet Place scored with over $34M that same year (and received an extension). Its sequel did $39M in 2021.

Chinese authorities have recently ramped up approvals, notably greenlighting Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania after what appeared to be an unofficial ban on movies featuring a Marvel character. Black Panther 2 grossed $12M in China this past weekend while Ant-Man 3 hits cinemas this Friday. Sony Classics’ The Son goes February 24.

Here’s the China poster for M3GAN :