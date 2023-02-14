Open in App
Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Driver Dies After Fiery Head-On Crash Along I-44 In Tulsa

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meLrD_0kmi9twc00

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say one person is dead after a fiery head-on crash in Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 2 a.m. along I-44, near the Yale exit.

OHP says a car that was allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway crashed into a semi, the semi then caught fire and burned the other vehicle. Troopers say the driver of the car was not able to escape their vehicle and died at the scene. The drier of the semi-truck was able to escape the blaze.

Westbound and eastbound lanes along I-44 near the Yale Exit were shut down in the early morning hours on Tuesday, but all lanes have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

