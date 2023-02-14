Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

DEC offers free seedlings for waterfront planting

By Harrison Gereau,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPrfD_0kmi7WC700

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has opened the application period for qualified landowners to get a free bag of tree and shrub seedlings. Each bag contains 25 seedlings, which can be planted near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, combat climate change, and improve wildlife habitat.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said streamside plantings help decrease erosion, slow floodwaters, and sequester carbon. “I encourage New York landowners with waterside properties to participate in DEC’s ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program to bolster the State’s efforts to protect water quality and help safeguard communities from flooding,” he stated.

To qualify, landowners must have property with at least 50 feet bordering a stream, river, or lake, and provide photos or a map of the planting location. Previous recipients are encouraged to reapply to continue to build riparian buffers.

What to know about eagle-watching in New York State

Applicants are eligible for one bag of seedlings and recipients are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. A total of 350 bags will be available statewide for this round of applications.

Visit DEC’s website for more information about the application process and requirements. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on April 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CDTC invites public input on Route 4 Corridor
Troy, NY13 hours ago
Plan to lower overtime threshold for farm workers finalized
Albany, NY10 hours ago
Bethlehem approves tax exemptions for volunteer responders
Bethlehem, NY16 hours ago
All lanes closed, downed poles after Bethlehem crash
Bethlehem, NY17 hours ago
Massie’s Restaurant takes some time off in South Glens Falls
South Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
SP: Schenectady man breaks into home after crashing car
Ballston, NY1 day ago
Delmar Hannaford shoplifting investigation leads to two arrests
Bethlehem, NY1 day ago
NYSP arrest two following fuel theft at Stewart’s
Wilton, NY12 hours ago
Bethlehem completes comeback to avoid upset against Shaker
Bethlehem, NY2 hours ago
New Moreau political party holds rally Thursday
Moreau, NY1 day ago
Shen uses late heroics to advance past Nisky
Niskayuna, NY2 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy