Black innovation: Three local names who changed the game on state, national scales

Editor's note: In honor of Black History Month, The Herald-Times is publishing Black stories, both current and historical, throughout the month of February. Look for them on weekdays. Send your feedback and suggestions about this series to rksmith@heraldt.com.

In line with the theme of innovation for 2023's Black History Month, we're taking a look at a few pioneers who made major strides in their respective fields. Whether they stayed briefly as a fresh-faced Indiana University student, raised a family here as a persevering matriarch, or taught a fleet of young minds as a world-renowned musical prodigy, each of these trailblazers has a piece of Bloomington in their history.

Bill Mays: chemist, one of Indiana's most successful businessmen

William "Bill" Mays is often referred to as "Indiana's most successful black businessman," and as the celebrated chemist may appreciate, it's a conclusion drawn from plenty of empirical evidence.

Mays is the founder of Mays Chemical Company, a longtime national distributor of chemical and raw materials for manufacturers in various industries. From the brake fluid in your car, the vegetable oil in your kitchen and the vitamins in your medicine cabinet, you probably have something that was created in a Mays laboratory. Mays Chemical is one of the largest minority-owned businesses in Indiana and was previously named as one of the largest Black-owned industrial companies in the nation by Black Enterprise magazine.

But both the company and its founder had humble beginnings.

An Evansville native, Mays studied chemistry at Indiana University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1970. During his stay, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a now nationally recognized Black fraternity that was founded at IU. After working for a few years as a test chemist, he decided to complement his scientific prowess with an education in business, returning to Bloomington's campus for a master's degree in marketing and finance.

Mays quickly proved to be a premier industrial chemist, working high-level positions in some manufacturing companies before striking out on his own in 1980 with Mays Chemical. For the first year, the company was not just helmed by Mays but was described by the Indiana Minority Business Magazine as a "one-man operation, with Mays doing all components of the company himself." The business quickly took off, with Mays Chemical soon surpassing some of its competitors and directly acquiring others. Mays later became involved in other industries such as property management, golfing ventures and construction. He also owned the Indianapolis Recorder, the nation's fourth oldest surviving African American newspaper, and served as its publisher.

Mays was also a prolific mentor in the Hoosier business community, often breaking ground as the first African American to serve a number of organizations, such as his role as chairman of the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce board and appointed membership in the Indiana Hoosier Lottery Commission. He was known for his business accomplishments as well as his vast philanthropic work. After retiring from executive leadership at Mays Chemical in 2011, he died in 2014 at the age of 69.

Gladys DeVane: spearhead of Indiana disability services

Home isn't just somewhere to lay your head after a long day. Home, as Gladys DeVane saw it, is a place where someone should feel comfortable and cared for. That thought remained at the forefront of her mind while she tried to seek out residential resources for her son, who has disabilities, in the early 1980s. Her search proved ultimately disappointing and draining.

Through legislation and dedicated advocacy work, disability support services look a lot different now than they did nearly half a century ago.

DeVane has lived in Bloomington since the early 1960s, first moving here to pursue graduate school at IU. After graduating, DeVane was hired to provide speech and language therapy for children as part of IU's clinical services. A few years later, she transitioned into an instructor position within the Speech and Hearing Department, where she would teach for nearly three decades. She also raised her family here, which led her to seek out and ultimately create more resources for her community.

At the time of DeVane's initial search, there weren't many residential programs for people with disabilities — and none that she felt comfortable allowing her child to live in.

But she didn't let that glaring gap in services deter her. Instead, she brought together other families who were facing the same struggle.

"I just went to these couple of other parents and said, 'If we want quality homes for our children, we're gonna have to do this ourselves,'" DeVane told the Herald-Times last August.

That organization, started in 1982, is now known as LIFEDesigns, a service and support provider for people with disabilities that serves eight counties, including Monroe, across southern Indiana. It was one of the first of its kind in the area, reshaping what disability services could and should look like for clients and families through supporting independence whenever possible. In addition to housing, LIFEDesigns now provides job training, educational programming, permanent supportive housing and community engagement opportunities.

DeVane and her husband are credited, alongside three other sets of parents and local psychologist Stine Levy, as LIFEDesign's circle of founders. DeVane served as the organization's first president and was a board member for at least 10 years. When DeVane was honored last year by the Bloomington Rotary Clubs, DeVane chose LIFEDesigns to benefit. Though she isn't involved in its leadership anymore, DeVane said she wanted to honor the organization, which still serves her son, for its community service.

Camilla Williams: world-renowned opera prodigy, barrier buster

In the early 1900s, Camilla Williams received worldwide attention as the first African American soprano to perform in mainstream theaters and opera companies. In 1946, she broke the color barrier at the New York City Opera, singing the titular role in Puccini's Madame Butterfly. As Cio-Cio-San, Williams was the first black woman to secure a contract with a major United States opera company.

Less than a decade after her New York City debut, she became the first African American to sing a major role with the Vienna State Opera, reassuming her signature part as Cio-Cio-San. She spent much of her youth traveling throughout the United States and Europe, performing with leading opera companies until her retirement from opera singing in 1971.

When she left the stage, she posted up in the classroom — right here in Bloomington. Williams joined IU faculty as the first African American voice professor at the university in 1977. After teaching for 20 years, Williams retired. She died in 2012 at the age of 92.