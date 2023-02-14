'No words to describe the tremendous loss': Milford Councilman Russell Heller remembered

Russell D. Heller and his family were at the heart of Milford, the small town on the Delaware River.

Heller, who was a Milford Borough Council member for five years, followed in his parents' footsteps. Both were former Council members, and his father also served as mayor.

The community of just over 1,200 people meant everything to Heller. It was in his soul.

And last week, that heart − and soul − of a community was shattered.

Before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a former co-worker gunned down 51-year-old Heller outside of his car in the parking lot of the PSE&G office on Weston Canal Road in Franklin where he worked as a senior distribution manager. Heller was employed by PSE&G for 11 years and was a licensed electrician in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The former co-worker, identified as Gary T. Curtis, 58, was said to have targeted Heller. Curtis was let go from PSE&G last spring, and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said his motive was "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor."

After he killed Heller, according to the Prosecutor's Office, Curtis drove to Bridgewater and shot himself in a parking lot. The handgun Curtis used was legally registered to him.

Stunned is not the word, said Mayor Henry Schepens. It is surreal, he said.

"There are no words to describe the tremendous loss that we've had," Schepens said. "There's no way of really knowing how huge is the impact that he's leaving here. He was just such so dedicated − he gave so much of his time to this community, to his family and his employment. And just the outpouring from everybody you know, that wants to help … so we have all this static energy on top of it all. What do we do?"

'Loved and cherished his precious daughter'

Born on Aug. 21, 1971, to Robert and Carol Heller, Heller had six brothers and sisters. Numerous foster children lived with the Hellers. They adopted a baby, now 30, when Heller, the youngest, was 31, said sister Patty Palazzo. The blended family lived in a home on Green Street.

And as an adult, and to the day he died, Heller lived within earshot to his parents, now in their 80s. His father was his best friend.

"He takes care of them and everything else − this is a huge loss," Schepens said. "These are the best people you would ever want to talk to. That's the kind of people that are hurt here."

Eight years older than Heller, Palazzo mourned her "baby brother," calling him "the apple of my eye since the day he was born."

Heller is the father to one child − a daughter Kayla, 19.

"My brother Russ loved and cherished his precious daughter Kayla beyond anything else," Palazzo said. "They spent so much time together. They would go on vacations, and he would take her to places, see cultural things. He liked to teach her things. They had dinner at least once a week − out at a local restaurant or they would cook together. He just loved her so much and was so proud of her."

Palazzo organized a GoFundMe for Kayla Heller's college fund and other expenses. Like her father, Kayla attended Delaware Valley Regional High School, and now attends Raritan Valley Community College. She plans to attend DeSales University in the fall, a school her father loved and where he was completing a bachelor’s in Business Management, Palazzo said.

He was so close to finishing, Palazzo said, and will be receiving an honorary degree.

"I'm so happy. I know that would mean a lot to him. He would want to know he finished that in his lifetime," Palazzo said. "He worked so hard."

'Everybody was a friend'

The family is in shock.

"As my mom says, 'All we can do is breathe,'" Palazzo said. "My parents are not doing well – no one in the family is. We are just putting one foot in front of the other. Russ was at the center of everything. He was the heart of our family and we just adored him and have come to find so do a billion other people."

Heller made you feel like you were the most special person in the world, Palazzo said.

"I thought I was the most special person in his life," she said. "And I'm realizing now, he made everybody feel that way. Like we were 'the one.' He was just this magnetic, magical person."

Palazzo recalled that Heller, known as "Rusty" to family and close friends, was "precocious."

He would do impressions of celebrities at age 5 and have everyone "in stitches."

In high school, Heller was in a band − Lunchbox − with his close childhood friends. He continued to entertain everyone throughout his life. From the moment he was born, he was a larger-than-life personality, she said.

"And he was a handsome little guy," Palazzo said. "He was always wicked smart and wicked funny. Even as an adult, he had these intense blue eyes. When he talked to you, he looked at you and he was listening. He listened to every word you said. He was super easy-going, super chill. He knew how to make you feel at ease. And yet, he had all this energy."

Heller was part of a huge network of family, friends, co-workers and community "that adored him," Palazzo said. Heller spoke with his best friend every day on his ride home from work and, maintained friendships with childhood friends, ex-girlfriends, business associates − everyone who entered his circle.

"He never let anyone go. He only added," Palazzo said. "He just kept adding. Everybody was a friend and everyone he met was a friend. And that's just how he was."

He was generous − a big tipper − with a big heart, Palazzo said. A simple man with a fine taste and appreciation for food, drink and culture, he also loved the local pizza place. Of late, he liked a "good steak on the grill, a nice, tossed salad and a whiskey." He always wanted to share his latest, greatest find − a simple soft blanket, a drink or favorite piece of pizza, she said.

"He would call you up so enthusiastic, Palazzo said. “He had such a great passion for everything − for life. And he wanted to share it with you. He had the biggest energy − the biggest joy in life for the simplest things on earth."

According to Palazzo, Heller loved going to his second home − a "cherished" cabin − in the Pocono Mountains. He loved the outdoors, hiking and tennis and was a fitness enthusiast.

"I never understood it at the time − why he would go to be alone, but I guess that's how he recharged this incredible battery he ran on," Palazzo said.

Heller was a caretaker, emotionally and physically, to both people and community. He supported local businesses and events, choosing to take his daughter to nearby theatrical performances rather than Broadway, Palazzo said.

Heller loved Milford, and he would never leave, Palazzo said.

"It's just unfathomable," she said. "It really is just going to take forever; it's never going to be over for us. It's never going to be over because there's such a hole in our family that just can't be filled. A big, big hole in our family; a big, big hole in the community."

She "thanks God" for text messages now. She can look back, laugh, cry and remember.

"I have one after another after another where I am saying to my brother, ‘I am so happy you are across the table from me,’" she said. “‘I'm so happy I saw your face today.’ You know what sister says that about their brother? That's the kind of guy he was. You were always happy to see him. You're always happy for a phone call. He made everyone feel special. We just loved him beyond measure."

Tributes pour in

So many are mourning Heller. From political leaders such as Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Tom Kean Jr., to community businesses, co-workers and friends, an outpouring of condolences and reminisces have filled social media pages, his obituary online and in his hometown.

"I am shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of Milford Councilman Russell Heller," Kean said. "Russell was an outstanding public servant who proudly represented the river town he loved. My prayers are with his family and the Milford community."

On the Borough Council since 2017, Heller, a Republican, was last elected in 2020.

According to Schepens, Heller was an "exemplary member" of the Borough Council as well as commissioner of the borough’s water, sewer, and public works departments. Friends and family describe him as a happy and funny person.

"His intellect, devotion, wit, and friendship will be missed by all," said Schepens. "He always made us laugh at every council meeting, either presenting or participating in the conversation. He always had a good attitude and always so positive. He would always figure out a way to fix any problem."

Personally, Schepens is grieving. As are so many who knew and came into contact with Heller.

"My son loved him," Schepens said. "So many young and old are grieving. He would help everybody out. He was such a good guy. We are devastated. This is a tremendous loss − we all had so much love for him."

On the "Good Morning Milford - By The Milford Merchants Association," page on social media, a post called Heller "a well-loved, kind, hard-working councilman" and said "there are simply no words for the tragedy."

"Our mayor and council people are devastated," the Milford Merchants Association said. "And his daughter, parents, and family are heartbroken beyond comprehension. Anyone who knew Russ found him to be a joy to be around."

A tribute by Descendants Brewing Company said, "Russ was a dear friend who we loved spending time with."

"Our hearts are broken along with yours over the sad news about our friend Russ," the Descendants post said. "But instead of leaving him a shot of his favorite Glenlivet … we want to leave him smiles … because that’s what he always left with us … smiles for days … and a joy and happiness like no other. We will miss you dearly friend but we will smile when we think of you. Let’s leave Russ smiles in his memory."

On social media, members of the Milford Fire Company Station 92 said Heller would be "truly missed."

"Russ was always an advocate of our small town’s fire company," a post said. "He greatly enjoyed serving the residents of the town that he grew up in and was always trying to improve whatever he could."

"The most important thing was him loving his community and them loving him back," said Laura Mosiello, an administrator for the Milford, NJ Facebook page.

"I think you can see from the comments on our page that he well represented our community − its friendly spirit and care for our neighbors," Mosiello said. "I only hope that the family will feel that coming from us as we try to support them in healing from this terrible and unnecessary tragedy."

Heller is survived by his daughter, Kayla Heller; his parents, Robert Heller and Carole Heller; his siblings, Michael Clark, Robert Heller Jr. and Vicky Stettler, Alexander Heller, Ashley McCarren and Chip Hoffecker, Patricia and Richard Palazzo and Susan and Mark Kelson; and his former wife Terri Heller. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, 24 Church Road, in Alexandria. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. William "Tex" Culton officiating. Interment will follow in Milford Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Heller's memory to the GoFundMe created for Kayla Heller's college education at bit.ly/3YugCls .

