Ellwood City VFW building torn down to make room for railroad display

ELLWOOD CITY – The abandoned VFW building on Fourth Street has been torn down to make room for a future railroad museum.

All Aboard Ellwood Inc., the nonprofit in charge of the project, bought the building, which was constructed in 1902 as the home of the Merchants & Manufacturers Organization, in October. It had served as a local post for Veterans of Foreign War for several years before being left and declared condemned and unsuitable for renovations by Ellwood City officials.

Ray Santillo, board chairman for All Aboard, said the location was ideal for his organization's plans because it is directly across the street from the current location of an old caboose on display, near the borough's downtown area and immediately adjacent to active railroad tracks.

Santillo said they had always hoped to purchase the property to complete Phase Two of the group's project, a facility to honor the role railroads played in the development of local industry and the community.

"The interior contents were cleaned out and asbestos was professionally and safely removed and the building was taken down Jan. 26," he said. "All of this costs money and involves many, many hours of paperwork."

The move comes two years after CSX donated a caboose in January 2021 to Ellwood City from a Richmond, Va., rail yard.

"It was significant because that caboose had come through Ellwood City," Santillo said.

Genesee and Wyoming (B&P) track personnel, along with Ellwood City, built the platform where the caboose is placed. Base stone and ballast, which surrounds the panel, were provided by Amerikohl Aggregates Inc. Creekside Springs, across from the new property, leased a parcel of land near Fourth Street and Beaver Avenue as a temporary home for the caboose, completing Phase One.

Matthew Gebhardt, a member of Boy Scout Troop 806, provided a landscaped area adjacent to the caboose in partnership with Amerikohl Aggregates.

"We were able to accomplish phases One and Two because of the generous support of individuals, businesses and organizations whose support was invaluable, and the board of directors who are volunteers," Santillo said.

This group of dedicated volunteers now is getting steam up to accomplish Phase Three.

The plan for Phase Three is to build a replica of the Union Railroad Station, which was located approximately where the parking lot/farmer's market on Beaver Street is currently, on the new property.

The brick Union station building with two waiting rooms was torn down in 1956. The subway was created by the railroad bridge that was completed Oct. 12, 1912, and the next day the first train went across.

Santillo said they will need income to sustain the project and are considering options including a museum and offices.

"All Aboard is about honoring our past, our history, because the growing rail system was the reason Ellwood City was founded and developed," he said.

Nick Genova, vice chairman of the nonprofit board, said Phase Three is going to cost a lot of money and public support is essential. He urged people to "get on board" by making a donation because every donation has an impact.

"We are applying for grants and the more people who support the organization the more likely we are to get grants," he said. "Phase Three is going to take a lot of fundraising and teamwork."

People get involved for a number of reasons. Board member Julie D'Amico said she always had a love for local history.

"When I joined the group a little over a year ago I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to get involved in something that would be really interesting, but it would also make a difference in our community," she said.

"Our ultimate goal is to create a unique destination and marketable tourism asset that highlights the distinct identity of our community and encourages in-state and out-of-state visitors," Santillo said.

All Aboard Ellwood Inc is a 501©3 so donations are tax deductible. Make checks payable to: All Aboard Ellwood Inc. Mail to All Aboard Ellwood Inc., 806 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City, PA 16117.

All Aboard Ellwood Inc. Board of Directors:

Chairman - Raymond Santillo

Vice Chairman - Nicholas Genova

Recording Secretary - Andrew Ambrose

Treasurer - Linda Battaglia

Members: Everett Bleakney

Dennis Boariu

Julie D’Amico

D. A. Magee

Ryan McCandless

Clark McKim

Robert Mora