Quabbin's Becca Siegel never swam in a high school meet, but she earned a D1 scholarship

BARRE — Every Monday and Wednesday since her days as an elementary school student, Quabbin Regional High senior Becca Siegel has adhered to a rigorous schedule of 3:30 a.m. alarm clock calls and a 4 a.m. departure from her family’s Hubbardston home to the WPI Sports & Recreation Center in Worcester.

A 4:50 a.m. arrival at WPI's pool led to a roughly 90-minute practice before leaving for school at approximately 6:30 a.m.

An additional 2 ½ hours of practice was required after school and on Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays she joined the Greenwood Memorial Swim Club for after-school practice from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

And while her contemporaries in school may have spent their Saturday mornings watching cartoons or spending countless hours perusing videos on YouTube, Siegel was back at WPI putting in 2 ½ more hours of practice from 7-9:30 a.m.

“I’ve been going to practices about 20 hours a week and thousands of yards a day,” said Siegel, who is the daughter of Raeanne Pierce. “I honed in on my events and every day I would go to the pool and just work out as much as I could because I knew it was going to be worth it in the end.”

Rebecca Siegel chooses to swim with the Eagles

Well, it turns out the National Honor Society student, International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate, Tri-M Music Honor Society student and first-chair cellist in the Quabbin Regional orchestra was certainly right about her dedication, sacrifice and hard work paying off because Siegel has accepted a Division 1 offer to attend American University and join the Eagles’ swim team.

Despite interest from Georgetown University, Old Dominion, Drexel University and Youngstown State, Siegel said the opportunity with American University came together very quickly. The Quabbin senior said Eagles head coach Garland Bartlett extended her an offer for an official visit during their first phone conversation in June of 2022.

That visit took place in late October and by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Siegel had verbally committed to attend the Washington, D.C.-based school.

“Right away I knew I wanted to go there,” Siegel said. “The school was amazing. I loved the team. The coach is amazing. She’s gotten a lot of kids to qualify for the Philips 66 (National Championships) and one girl was even a finalist there. I knew she was the coach I wanted to be with.”

The decision to swim for a non-high school team

How Siegel garnered interest from American University’s Coach Bartlett and other Division 1 programs is somewhat unusual in that the Quabbin senior accomplished it without competing in a single high school meet.

Quabbin Regional does not have a swim program of its own and does not co-op with another school to provide one despite the fact nearby Gardner High has a co-op swim team with Oakmont Regional, Narragansett Regional, and Monty Tech.

Instead, Siegel has cut her teeth swimming primarily the 200 yard backstroke, 100 yard butterfly and 100 and 200 yard freestyle for the Greenwood Memorial Swim Club team, first under the training of head coach Don Lemieux, prior to his death in 2022, and currently under new head coach Robert Owen.

“We don’t have the co-op and I didn’t really want to push for it because at the time I was swimming under Don and I knew the best coaching was going to be with him,” she said. “I just knew high school training wasn’t going to be what I needed to get to my goals.”

The training regiments orchestrated by Lemieux and Owen have pushed her physically in the pool but tested her in other ways outside of the pool.

“He was a great coach, obviously,” Siegel said of Lemieux. “I always loved going to practice. They were definitely tough practices. They were by no means easy, but the lessons of just come in every day, work hard, but also having fun with swimming definitely taught me what I know today.

“My time management would be a lot of different if I didn’t swim with Greenwood — between the double practices, getting up early, even in elementary school — it definitely taught me a lot of good lessons that I carry with me today.”

Rebecca Siegel hopes to work for CIA or FBI

Siegel will need all of those skills beginning next fall when she’ll begin her studies — she aims to major in data analysis and law while tackling a minor in international affairs — and join the Eagles for their swim season which will begin in October and extend through at least the Patriot League Championships in mid-February.

“I want to work in the CIA or the FBI, protecting the country in the data analysis field,” Siegel said in regard to her preferred academic pursuits at American University. “But I’m also very interested in the law, so I thought I would combine the two. That’s my ideal situation for a job.

“(American) is a feeder school for the government and in multiple branches so they get a lot of internships,” Siegel continued. “I know a lot of the students intern with government officials so it’s a good area for political science and law in general.”

Siegel said she sees similarities between Bartlett’s coaching philosophy and that of Lemieux, her late mentor at Greenwood Swimming.

“She kind of emulated what Don would in terms of coaching style and with sets geared toward specific races, so I knew that was where I wanted to be,” she said. “I loved the location and the team was very welcoming. They kind of had the same viewpoint that academics is very important but the athletics — you have to work hard. Obviously it is up to the individual, but it was where I knew I was going to push myself the most.”

And though Siegel confirmed she is receiving an athletic scholarship from American University, she proved she’ll one day be worthy of a government security clearance by refraining to declare if it was a half or full scholarship.

“They were very generous,” Siegel said. “It was a very generous offer and I’m very excited to get on campus and start training with the team. And, go Eagles!”