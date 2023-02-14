Another proposal, another rejection: How a Surf City development could happen anyway

Once again, a developer looking to bring hundreds of homes to Surf City was rejected by officials, although plans were scaled back.

During a Thursday meeting, the Surf City Planning Board unanimously turned down a request for Applewood Trace, a project consisting of 81 single-family homes, 286 duplexes and townhouses, and 324 apartment units. Two clubhouses and pool spaces were also part of the plans.

Despite another setback, it could still get approval from the Surf City Town Council.

Previous coverage:Proposal for 700-plus units behind Surf City neighborhood worries residents

Where do they want to build?

The property is near the end of Loggerhead Boulevard off N.C. 210 and extends to the east of U.S. 17. Developers want a direct connection to U.S. 17 and a secondary through Edgecombe Estates, which connects to Manhollow Road.

How did this start?

The land near Turtle Creek and the highways was meant to be additional phases but was delayed because of a recession. Setbacks in the housing market in the 2000s stopped construction.

There are now 72 homes in Turtle Creek but was originally slated at more than 400.

New proposal presented:Despite rejection from Surf City, developers breathe life into new neighborhood proposal

What came next?

Logan Homes now has ownership of the empty land.

In 2022, the Belville-based business and McKim & Creed Inc. made plans to build a 714-unit project next to Turtle Creek. A meeting was held to address concerns, including increased traffic.

After several meetings and a denial from town council, developers made a new proposal to reduce the number of units to 691.

What's gone wrong for developers?

Surf City officials said the rezoning request from McKim & Creed Inc. met the town's land use plan, but staff members had a problem with the location of multi-family units. It was noted the site does not border N.C. 210 or U.S. 17.

Town Manager Kyle Breuer said the board denied the rezoning request based on the inconsistency of number of units from the previously approved plan, to include additional density as well as overall consistency with the town’s comprehensive plan.

More Surf City news:A new Surf City building is almost ready for business. Who's moving in?

Amy Kimes, planning director, said the next step for developers is to present their plans to council members for a final decision. A public hearing is scheduled for March 7 during the council meeting.

Before the planning board's denial, it did recommend approval if certain conditions were met. One was having the multifamily development in the property's northeast section with direct access to U.S. 17.

A relief for residents?

Abby Land, president of the homeowners association, is one of many concerned.

"Growth is inevitable, but we have to allow our schools and our town to catch up before approving more developments," Land said. "Adding more to our already overcrowded schools won't benefit our children who are already there or those who may wish to call Surf City home."

As of Monday, messages to representatives from Logan Homes and McKim & Creed Inc. were not returned.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest news by signing up for the StarNews newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.