Lifelong learner Mundey loves helping others in Marion succeed

For Maryjo Mundey, success has come from a passion for her job — and hard work.

“I grew up in a blue collar family,” recalled Mundey. “I always wanted to be a teacher or a lawyer. I had two sisters who were quite a bit older so basically grew up as an only child. My father worked at the local steel factory. He retired after 45 years of service. I loved to play softball and tether ball with my dad. My mother was a stay at home mom until I was old enough to stay home by myself and then she went to work at the local dime store. One of my favorite memories is sitting on the back porch playing jacks with my mom. I think I get my work ethic and my compassion for others from my parents.”

“I always wanted to go to college,” she continued, “but it was never really a topic of discussion at home. I came from a family with the mindset, get married, have kids, and work hard. Which I did! In 1987 I started working for MedCenter Hospital in Marion. I worked for the director of nursing and later became the executive assistant to the CEO. I loved this job because I interacted with people from all paths of life.”

Then in 1998, Mundey started working at OSU Marion.

“I knew I found my place,” she noted. “I had a wonderful mentor who encouraged me to go back to school. I enrolled in my first college courses in the fall semester of 1998. Returning to school and working full time required a balance act on my part. I was a single parent raising two teenagers. There were days when I wasn’t sure I would pull it all off but with a great support system, good work ethics, and the grace of God, I accomplished my goal of receiving my B.S. Later, in 2011, I decided I wanted to pursue my MBA. It wasn’t a requirement of my job but a personal goal I set for myself. I’m proud to say I graduated with my MBA in 2013. I was promoted to the HR director at OSUM in 2011.”

Today, Mundey is the human resource business partner for the Marion, Mansfield and Newark campuses of The Ohio State University.

“I have a passion for helping people be successful,” she said. “I had so many people in my life who pushed and encouraged me along the way, it’s only fitting that I pay it forward. Human resources has given me that opportunity.”

Mundey grew up in Shelby, graduated from Shelby Senior High in 1976, from Ohio State in 2005 with a BS in business administration and again in 2013 with an MBA from OSU’s Fisher College of Business.

“Maryjo provides exceptional leadership for the campus community,” assessed Bishun Pandey, associate dean at Ohio State Marion. “She is a people person. She listens compassionately and carefully to employees’ questions and provides reasonable solutions within no time. I’ve never witnessed Maryjo talking negative about anyone. Instead, she always appreciates and encourages people for their strengths. She has a learner mindset and encourages that with her staff and employees. She’s very passionate about her work, and her loyalty to OSU is evident when you walk into her office. She is clearly an asset of the Ohio State Marion, and I’m very proud of her accomplishments.”

“I’m a champion for lifelong learning,” Mundey responded. “I’m very happy with the path my life has taken me. I feel like I’ve become the best version of myself.”

“I love working with people and love seeing people succeed,” she added. “My hard work and determination paid off!”

The Ohio State University at Marion is located at 1465 Mt Vernon Ave. in Marion. For more information, call 740-389-6786 or log on osumarion.osu.edu .

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs — whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com .

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Lifelong learner Mundey loves helping others in Marion succeed