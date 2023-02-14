Change location
Marion Christian Expo scheduled for Saturday at Marion Centre mall
By Andrew Carter, Marion Star,9 days ago
Faith-based organizations and businesses operated by people from local faith communities will be showcased during the 2023 Marion Christian Expo this weekend at Marion Centre mall.
The Marion Christian Alliance is presenting the event, which will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the mall located at 1509 Marion Waldo Road on the south side of Marion.
Bob Goyer, one of the event organizers, said the goal of the Marion Christian Alliance is to "unite churches and Christians together as often as we can."
Marion Christian Alliance has hosted prayer rallies at the Marion County Courthouse and is the presenting organization for what has become the annual PraiseFest music event at Founders Park in downtown Marion. This is the first time the group has hosted an expo featuring a broad range of businesses and organizations, Goyer said.
"We have a very diverse faith community here in Marion County and we wanted to showcase that diversity through the expo, but also show that we are unified through our faith," Goyer said. "We can believe different things, have different styles of worship, doctrines, whatever it might be, but we're still unified because we're all in Christ."
Admission is free.
The following businesses, agencies, groups, and ministry organizations are scheduled to attend the expo on Saturday:
- Aspire (formerly Love INC Marion)
- Leapin' Outreach Center
- Grace Clinic of Marion
- Voice of Hope Pregnancy Center
- Bold Word Productions
- Spruce & Sparrow
- Study His Word Radio
- Child Evangelism Fellowship
- The Salvation Army Marion, Ohio Corps
- Cornerstone of Hope
- Royal Family
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Truck
- Habitat for Humanity
- Logos Ministries
- Huber Historic Home
- Victory Center Laundry
- Kiroas/Womens Reformatory
- The Gideons
- Marion Citizens for Life
- Aglow
- IMA (Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance)
- Elgin Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Bethlehem Dance Education & Ministry Arts
- Kingdom Carpet Kleaning
- I've Got You Covered
- Charmakards LLC
- Central Ohio Association of Christian Broadcasters TV 39
- Students for Life
- Jill Sayre, Realtor
- Good News Clubs
- Marion Police Department MPACT Program
- Marion County Sheriff's Office
- A Seeking Heart
- K Michael Photography LLC
- Mosier Design Elements
- The Pink Boutique
- Operation Christmas Child
- These 2 Hands
- Grassroots Morrow County
- YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral
- Marion-Crawford Prevention Programs
- Artist Fingers
- Heritage Christian School
- Goodwill of Marion, Ohio
- The Hearts Toward Home/Hawks
- Residential Home Association of
- Marion, Inc. (RHAM)
The following food vendors will be on site at the expo:
- The Remnant Tea & Coffee
- Coffee & Crumb Cafe´
- Sugarplum Fairy Confectionery
- Jars of Hope
- Main Street Food Tent
- Lovin' from the Oven
Music and entertainment will be provided by the following praise and worship bands and organizations:
- Hope Family Band
- Prospect St. Singers
- Logos Ministries Choir
- Bethlehem Dance
- James Deaton & Goodnews
- Heritage Christian School Choir
- Jams for Jim Band
- Victory Center Band
For information about the Marion Christian Expo, go to the event Facebook page.
Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter
Comments / 0