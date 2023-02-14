West Side Monopoly: New Verizon Building Planned in $50m Deal
By Sarah Beling,
9 days ago
Big bucks players are trading spaces in Hell’s Kitchen once more, as communications mega-corporation Verizon leases a long-vacant 12th Avenue building from Edison Properties for a cool $50 million .
Verizon Communications Inc, which signed a lease with Edison for 648 W48th Street through at least March 2044, has filed plans with the Department of Buildings for use of the approximately 269,000-square foot space as a six-story storage and office facility. Verizon’s plans also include space for a basement/cellar level, which could indicate an additional parking facility for 12th Avenue — an area that lost parking spots in the Javits Center expansion — providing additional Verizon parking to alleviate trucks currently jammed together in a W51st Street parking lot.
But while Midtown West remains an ever-revolving door of multi-million dollar developer details and tenant musical chairs, one lone player has maintained its longstanding position on 12th Avenue — The Hustler Club at 641 W51st Street.
