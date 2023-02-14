Girls basketball playoff picture clearer after Monday's wild night of games

GAME OF THE NIGHT

The girls basketball playoffs won’t begin until the weekend, but Cumberland threw its name in the hat as a potential Cinderella in Division II.

Mount St. Charles needed a win to secure the No. 2 seed, but the Clippers had other ideas. Cumberland grinded on the defensive end and let Bridgitt O’Sullivan-Van Etten and Noleen Rebelo carry the offense in a 40-29 win that had a major effect on seeding for the D-II playoffs.

The Mounties have been an offensive force all season but the Clippers’ defense stole the show on Monday. Cumberland held Mount St. Charles to single digits in each of the fourth quarters and control the flow of the game.

Cumberland led 10-7 after the first quarter and 20-14 at the half thanks to 11 points from O’Sullivan-Van Etten and Rebelo. The duo continued to hold down the fort on offense in the third and in the fourth quarter, O’Sullivan-Van Etten and Allison Casavant helped season the win with four big free throws.

O’Sullivan-Van Etten led Cumberland with 13 points and Rebelo finished with 12. Casavant added six in the win. Bella Mencarini was Mount’s top scorer with eight points.

The win means Cumberland can be no worse than the No. 10 seed for the playoffs. If it beats East Greenwich on Tuesday, the Clippers would be No. 9.

The loss puts Mount in a tie with West Warwick for second place in Division II. The Mounties lost to the Wizards in the regular season, so they’ll be the No. 3 seed while West Warwick takes the No. 2 spot.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I

North Kingstown 65, Portsmouth 46

The Skippers jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter and that would be all she wrote for the Patriots.

The one-two punch of

and Jillian Rogers led the way for NK with 20 and 19, respectively, and teammates Ellie Bishop and Jaelyn Holmes combined for 18 points. Emily Maiato scored 15 points for the Patriots and Olivia Durant popped in 13 in the loss.

With the win, the Skippers clinched the No. 1 playoff seed.

La Salle 68, East Providence 32

The Rams came out firing on all cylinders, netting 28 points in the first quarter to take an early 17-point lead over the Townies and seal the No. 3 playoff seed.

Grace Martone paced the Rams with 18 points, Lucia Del Ponte added 11 and Eve Sweeney and Zoe Massarotti each had 6. For East Providence, Mya Lambert scored a team-best 18.

La Salle will either be the No. 3 or 4 seed for the Division I playoffs. The Rams will be No. 3 if Ponaganset loses to Juanita Sanchez on Tuesday and will be No. 4 if the Chieftains win.

Ponaganset 60, Rogers 51

Twenty-one points from Jaina Yekelchik and 12 from Giana DeCesare propelled the Chieftains past the Vikings. Rogers came up short despite the play of Maeve Crowley (22 points), Sydney Newsome (18) and Danaysha Cherry (10).

Ponaganset's playoff picture gets more clear with the win. the Chieftains will play Juanita Sanchez on Tuesday where a win will make them the No. 3 seed. A loss will drop them to No. 5.

Bay View 50, Classical 45

Ahtiana Benway had 15 points, 3 three and 6-for-6 from the free-throw stripe and Maggie McKitchen had 10 points, 9 of which were scored in the second half as the Bengals got by the Purple. Shannell Smith Akpan tied high scoring honor with 15 and Micalla Pinkrah added 13 for Classical in the loss.

Bay View is cemented into the postseason as the No. 6 seed.

Juanita Sanchez 68, South Kingstown 45

Genesis McNeill had a triple-double, Sabanna Berrios couldn’t be stopped and the Cavaliers rolled to a 68-45 win over the Rebels.

Juanita Sanchez led 20-10 after the first quarter and never looked back. McNeill got the job done all over the court and finished with 15 points, 16 steals and 12 assists for the Cavaliers. Berrios was the biggest recipient of McNeill’s passes and finished with 24 points on 12 shots from the floor.

Arianna Fernandes hit double figures as well, scoring 16 points in the win.

Finley Carr played well in defeat, dropping 19 for South Kingstown.

The win secured the Cavaliers as the No. 2 seed for the upcoming D-I playoffs. They’ll play Ponaganset on Tuesday in a rematch of the State Championship Game that will determine the Chieftains seeding.

With the loss, South Kingstown dropped to 10-8. The Rebels will be the No. 9 seed if Portsmouth beats one-win Scituate on Tuesday, but a loss would improve SK to No. 8 thanks to its regular-season win over La Salle.

Cranston West 52, Westerly 51

Maia Riccio scored 17 points, Kyla Buco added 15 and Olivia Tedeschi Moran was good for 14 more as the Falcons needed all those points and more to slip past the Bulldogs.

Keeping things close for Westerly were Juliana Voisinet with a dozen pts., Madison Pelligrino with 11 and Riley Peloquin and Sydney Haik each knocked down 9 pts. each. Voisnet hit a half-court 3-point shot with to pull to within one point with seconds left, but time ran out on the Bulldogs.

Scituate 51, St. Raphael 49

Giada Achille led the offense with 22 points, with three baskets from outside the 3-point line, as the Spartans edged the Saints and recorded their first Division I win of the season.

Ava Gregory contributed 12 points, all from outside the arc, for Scituate, which was tied 26-26 at halftime. Tiyara Gonzalez led St. Raphael's with 20 points, including 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Angie Melendez finished with 16 points.

Division II

Mt. Hope 47, Smithfield 44

Elsa White scored a team-high 15 points which included 4 threes, Maddy Butterworth had 10 with two treys and Emily Moran and Reyn Ferris scored 9 points each as the Huskies upended the Sentinels and secured the No. 6 seed.

It was the fourth straight loss for Smithfield, which will be the No. 7 seed in the D-II playoffs. Ashley Gagner topped the Sentinels in scoring with 9 points, Cayley McCurdy had 8 points and Caitlyn Kelley and Natalie Cyr had seven points each.

West Warwick 65, Mount Pleasant 43

Liz Gresian scored a game-high 17 points, 9 of of which came in the second half, Olivia Nelson had 12 points and Michelle Mota chipped in with 10 as the Wizards upended the Kilties. Amaya Perry had 16 points with 3 threes in the loss and Amari Johnson had a dozen points.

The win turned out to be huge for West Warwick because, paired with Mount St. Charles' loss to Cumberland, it propelled the Wizards to the No. 2 seed for the Division II playoffs.

Cranston East 63, Prout 51

Mya Jiminez dominated the second half of play, sending the Thunderbolts into the postseason on a high note after their 63-51 win over the Crusaders.

Cranston East allowed single digits in each of the first two quarters and Jiminez made sure Prout didn’t get any ideas about coming back in the second half. She scored nine points in the third quarter as the Thunderbolts extended their 10-point halftime lead and it gave them more than enough wiggle room to withstand Prout’s explosive fourth quarter.

Jiminez finished her night with 22 points, getting 14 in the second half. Aydan Gulliver scored all 11 of her points in the first half and Samantha Vernancio scored nine, all on 3-pointers.

Morgan Verdi led Prout with 12 points and Ella Martin scored 10 in the loss. Molly Green came up with nine, all in the second half.

Cranston East will know its seeding on Tuesday night. If Cumberland beats East Greenwich, the Thunderbolts will be the No. 9 seed. If Cumberland loses, Cranston East will take the No. 8 spot.

Division III

Narragansett 40, Middletown 29

The Mariners’ defense kept them in the game and in the fourth quarter, Brooke Caffrey made sure they came out with a win, beating the Islanders 40-29 and earning the No. 2 seed for the D-III playoffs in the process.

Narragansett led 21-19 at halftime but after a sluggish third quarter, Middletown took a 26-25 lead into the fourth. That’s when Caffrey got hot, knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring eight of Gansett’s 15 fourth-quarter points.

Grace Blessing led the Mariners with 17 points and Caffrey finished with 13 after her fourth-quarter explosion. Alexa Poirier helped the cause with five points.

Lily Sokol was Middletown’s top score with 15 points.

The Narragansett win, teamed with a Toll Gate and Pilgrim win made it a three-way tie atop the D-III standings. The Mariners split with both teams, so Pilgrim’s sweep of Toll Gate gives it the No. 1 seed. Narragansett and Toll Gate split their season series, meaning the Mariners’ win over Pilgrim gives it the No. 2 slot.

Middletown finished tied for fourth with Exeter-West Greenwich. The two teams split their season series, but because EWG has a win over Pilgrim the Islanders drop to No. 5.

Exeter-West Greenwich 39, North Smithfield 29

Down seven at the half, the Scarlet Knights put together a ridiculous defensive half of basketball and Emma Mears and Ella Johnson hit some big shots to give them a 39-29 comeback win over the Northmen.

EWG trailed 22-15 at halftime and was in danger of dropping some spots in playoff seeding before it got things turned around. The Knights held North Smithfield to five points in the third while Mears and Johnson scored 12 of EWG’s 14 points.

In the fourth, the Knights continued the defensive pressure and the team’s dynamic duo combined for all 10 points to seal up the win.

Johnson led EWG with 18 points while Mears finished with 17. Bryann Beauchamp scored three points for the Knights and Kayla Husband rounded out the scoring.

Raeghan Reilly led North Smithfield with 10 and Samantha Ledger scored seven in the loss.

The win put EWG in a tie for fourth in Division III with Lincoln and the Knights will earn the No. 4 seed thanks to a regular-season win over Pilgrim.

North Smithfield will be the No. 8 seed in the Division III playoffs.

Pilgrim 45, Central 25

The Patriots' duo of Faith Meade and Gianna Ramos each scored 11 points and teammate Madison McQueeney added 8 as Pilgrim cruised past the Knights and clinched the No. 1 seed in Division III.

Senior guard Janniah Monteiro led Central with a game-high 15 points.

Toll Gate 43, Burrillville 29

Brianlys Simono netted 16 points and Sydnee Perreault chipped in with eight in the Titans' victory. Erin Ferraro had nine points for the Broncos.

The win puts Toll Gate in a three-way tie for first place with Pilgrim and Narragansett. Toll Gate's two regular-season losses to Pilgrim drops them to third place according to the RIIL's tiebreaker format.

North Providence 51, Lincoln 29

Lucy Hagopian led all scorers with 27 points, which included three 3-pointers, as the Cougars topped the Lions and improved to 9-9 this season. Makayla Horan had 16 points for Lincoln.

The teams split their season series; because Lincoln went 1-1 vs. Narragansett while North Providence went 0-2 vs. the Mariners, the Lions will become the No. 6 seed for the D-III playoffs while North Providence takes the seventh spot.

Division IV

Lincoln School 36, Davies 25

After a quiet first half, Sarah Berube took over the second half and helped the Lynx pull out a 36-25 win over the Patriots.

Lincoln School’s intense defensive effort in the second quarter limited Davies to two points and send it to the locker rooms up 14-10.

In the third quarter Berube got hot and didn’t cool off until the final buzzer sounded. The freshman scored nine points in the third quarter to put the Lynx up 10 heading to the fourth and added four in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Berube finished her afternoon with 22 points and Hevin Stanford scored eight points. Derek House, Holiday Horton and Riley Clark scored two points apiece to round out the scoring for Lincoln School, which wraps up the season 12-4.

Jaylene Sanchez was the top scorer for Davies, posting seven. The Patriots finish the regular season 11-3.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Division II

Chariho 53, Woonsocket 11

Moses Brown 55, Sholman 36

Division IV

Central Falls 65, Providence Country Day 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I

Cumberland 70, Portsmouth 34

With four players reaching double digits in scoring, the Clippers easily got by the Patriots in Division I action. Joe Parenteau scored team high 16, Kalil Fofana had 15, Connar Allard found the range for 13 and Taye Meerbott added 10 in the win. As a team, Cumberland scored 9 three-pointers. Calvin Lucenti led Portsmouth with 12 points.

Division III

Ponaganset 64, St. Patrick 50

Senior forward Gianlucca Bachini connected on 16 field goals and went 3-for-5 from the free-throw line as he led all scorers with 35 points, propelling the Chieftains to the win. Jason Sepe and Mike Stewart chipped in with 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Padres were led by John Oladipo, who had 20 points.

Davies 60, Juanita Sanchez 55

In a tight contest from start to finish, the Patriots maintained their lead over the Cavaliers to notch a win in Division III play. Nathan Borden paced Davies with 23 points, Daniel Rose added 13 and Salvadore Teixeira and Justin Frias each had 6. For Juanita Sanchez, Marcos Miranda netted a game-high 27, including three 3-pointers, and Taurean Williams had 12.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Division II

Tolman 83, Toll Gate 57

St. Raphael 76, Mt. Hope 59

Providence Country Day at Times2 (No score reported to RIIL)

Division III

Highlander 62, Central Falls 53