First Alert Forecast: Warmth continues on Valentine's Day

By Marty BassCBS Baltimore Staff,

17 days ago

BALTIMORE - We will see a continuation of the above average temperatures this week, with the high on Valentine's Day expected to reach the mid and upper 50s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with an increase in clouds by Tuesday evening as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches the region.

60-degree temps return by mid-week as a broad area of warm and more humid air overspreads the region ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Friday morning.

Until then, expect temperatures to run about 20 degrees above average for Wednesday and Thursday.

Chances for rain will return to the area with the aforementioned cold front on Thursday through early Friday.

Once the front clears the area by Friday afternoon, cooler air will move in. We'll see highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with 60s returning by the middle of next week.

