Report: Chelsea Explored Cody Gakpo Transfer In January

Chelsea explored the chances of signing Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo in January before he left PSV.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cody Gakpo scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt last night as they beat Everton to leapfrog Chelsea in the table, but it could have been a lot different for the Dutch winger.

Chelsea were in the market for a winger in the January window before signing Mykhailo Mudryk, and Gakpo was one of the names on the list.

The Blue's looked into the transfer as a possibility before Gakpo joined Liverpool, but never made a concrete move.

Cody Gakpo was an option for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano , Cody Gakpo was certainly on the list for Chelsea in January. He was a player the club admired, but in the end the club choose Mykhailo Mudryk.

Gakpo always looked destined for Manchester United before signing for Liverpool, but it has now been revealed Chelsea could also have made a move.

United decided against Gakpo in the summer after signing Antony, and it was Liverpool who swooped in January to land the Dutchman.

Chelsea's priority all window was to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, and they did beat Arsenal to the signing of the £88million man.

Chelsea's priority was always Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / Sportimage

Gakpo went six games without scoring or assisting for Liverpool prior to yesterday, but is now expected to kick on after opening his account.

Chelsea will hope Mudryk can get his first contribution on the board in the coming games to justify the decision to pick him over Gakpo for the winger position.

Interest from Chelsea in Gakpo, but no concrete move was ever made.

Read More Chelsea Stories: