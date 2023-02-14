Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
counton2.com

Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press,

9 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Vanderbilt University officials to review into ChatGPT-written email sent to students after Michigan State shooting
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy