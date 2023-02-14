Intelligence Officials Reveal At Least 100 Russian Sleeper Cells In United States Under Vladimir Putin's Orders

Mega

Murderous Russian madman Vladimir Putin is waging a secret war against America right under our noses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources confide the FBI and CIA counterintelligence specialists believe there are at least 100 active Russian sleeper cells hiding in plain sight across the continental U.S. – and are already suspected of violent attacks on the American homeland.

Mega

“The Kremlin’s agents aren’t only living in Russian enclaves in American cities, they’re likely to be your next-door neighbor, your local shop owner – even your friend” cautioned one intelligence professional.

Even more alarming, the Department of Homeland Security shockingly revealed Putin’s moles have already burrowed into “critical infrastructure,” including American power grids, water facilities, and gas pipelines.

The stark warning comes as the Russian strongman and allies in Iran push the world closer to armed global conflict .

In the latest of a series of ominous provocations since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago, Putin warned in a February 2 speech in Volgograd: “Those who plan to defeat Russia on the battlefield don’t understand a modern war with Russia will be very different.”

Mega

“We have ways of responding, and it won’t just be limited to armored vehicles.”

Putin’s threat – which experts interpret as a not-so-subtle reference to Russia’s enormous stockpile of nuclear weapons – was issued in reply to the United States, Poland, and Germany supplying Ukraine with dozens of state-of-the-art tanks and armored vehicles.

But the speech also contained code-worded launch orders activating underground agents in the U.S., experts claim.

Russia’s strategy is revealed in a joint report from the FBI and Homeland Security, which notes Putin’s army of hackers gained access to computers in targeted industries and collected sensitive information.

Mega

While the report doesn’t detail any specific sabotage, the unsettling documents indicate the intrusion could pave the way for future attacks.

As hostilities intensify, Russian and Iranian cells are expected to take out lightly guarded soft targets in the U.S., including reservoirs, bridges, electrical grids, and fiber-optic cable systems – and insiders believe the attacks have already begun.

In the last three months, at least nine electrical substations have been attacked in North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington State, cutting power to tens of thousands of people and sparking a review of security standards for the national power grid.

While three white supremacists recently pleaded guilty to conspiring to disrupt generating stations throughout America, key intelligence experts believe the domestic terrorists were following a path trail-blazed by Russian saboteurs.

Mega

“We believe the Russians are responsible for at least some of the unexplained attacks on the nine American substations over the last three months,” says the insider.

“We’re convinced Putin ordered these attacks as revenge against the U.S. for assisting Ukraine.”

The intelligence experts believe the attacks should come as no surprise after Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh broke news that U.S. Navy divers orchestrated explosions in Russia’s Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last summer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Now former U.S. Army Major General Paul Vallely cautions Russia’s sleeper cells are well established and ready to carry out Putin’s devious plans.

“Some of them are working here on visas and others are actually American citizens who are on the Russian payroll,” Vallely charges.

“They’re here,” he continued. “Count on it! And they’re dangerous!”