Photographer keeps WWII veteran stories alive

It was Dec. 7, 1941, and Nicollet County native Ed Wentzlaff was just one day away from the end of his three-year enlistment.

The 24-year-old sailor was in a cheerful mood, observing the clear skies above the USS Arizona, as crewmembers set up chairs for the morning church service. Two of his friends from back home were scheduled to visit Wentzlaff later that day.

Looking out toward Hospital Point, Wentzlaff witnessed a plane turning in the distance. He didn’t think anything of it, until the plane unleashed an onslaught of bullets.

Pearl Harbor was under attack. The once clear Oahu skies blackened with the sight of hundreds of Japanese aircraft bombarding the Hawaiian military base.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., a 1,760-pound bomb pierced the armored deck of Wentzlaff’s own battleship, the USS Arizona, resulting in a massive explosion. The bombing killed 1,777 people aboard the ship.

As the USS Arizona sank, Wentzlaff ran to the barge, and with the help of another serviceman, rescued survivors from the water. Wentzlaff was one of just 335 crew members to survive.

Wentzlaff’s plans to open a resort with a friend in Wisconsin were put on hold, as the Pearl Harbor attack pushed the United States into World War II. He was finally able to return home to Nicollet in 1946, honorably discharged from the Navy as a chief warrant officer.

Wentzlaff went on to become a farmer in rural Milaca, a four-year mayor of Butterfield, a Wantonwan County commissioner and the commander of his local VFW Post, before his death at the age of 95 in 2013. On his request, Wentzlaff returned to the USS Arizona to have his ashes interred underneath the sunken ship.

Wentzlaff was one of numerous Minnesota WWII veterans Jay Grammond had the honor to meet while coordinating classes and seminars on the history of WWII for Elk River Area Schools Community Education.

“I got a little pushback at first,” said Grammond. “My co-workers didn’t know if anybody wanted to sit around listening to these old people telling their stories, but I said ‘Just wait.’ I stuck with it, and it went on for 13 years, pretty close to every month.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, just 1% of the 16 million Americans who served in WW2 were alive in 2022. In Minnesota, that number is over 3,800. Grammond is determined to ensure their stories don’t die with them.

On Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, Grammond brought his history series to the St. Peter Community Center, where he shared stories from some of the many Minnesota WWII survivors he’s interviewed.

“For me, it’s really important to keep their stories alive out in the communities,” said Grammond. “And my hope is people who are here will hear even one particular story and then go home and tell somebody else about that or that there will be inspired by their own veteran that they know lives next door and ask them about their story.”

The amateur historian shared tales from Minnesotans involved in all branches and theatres of the war as well as POWs, survivors of the Holocaust and U.S. Japanese-American internment camps and even a German soldier.

The stories were sometimes darkly humorous, like in the case of Guy Rowe, who served as a Marine in the battle of Iwo Jima. One evening, Grammond said Rowe and the Marines created a fox hole to sleep in and in the darkness Rowe found what he thought was a flat stone to use as a pillow. But when he woke up, Rowe was surprised to find he was sleeping on an anti-tank landmine that he was fortunately not heavy enough to trigger.

Other stories were harrowing, like in the case of Holocaust survivor Margot DeWilde. She and her family fled Amsterdam after the Nazis invaded the country, but they were arrested while fleeing to Switzerland. DeWilde and her first husband, Lodewyk Meyer, were transported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. There, she was forced to endure infamous medical experiments performed under Josef Mengele. DeWilde survived the camp, but her husband did not.

Next on the docket, Grammond announced he is launching a YouTube series in which he interviews WWII veterans one-on-one and takes their picture afterward. As long as there are stories left to tell, the professional photographer is set on finding them.