Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue’s loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and the Crimson Tide were the biggest beneficiaries. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two votes at No. 1. UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.

UNDATED (AP) — The UNLV women are ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll. It is the first ranking for the Lady Rebels since 1994. South Carolina is ranked No. 1 for the 34th consecutive week — the third-longest run in poll history. Indiana, Stanford, Utah and LSU round out the top five. UConn saw its 30-year streak of not losing consecutive games end last week and is now ranked sixth.