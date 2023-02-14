Wrestling Observer Radio: MLW lawsuit, AEW and NXT, RAW report, WrestleMania, Sami, more

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Billy 2 Rivers, the MLW lawsuit vs. WWE, AEW and NXT this week, Okada and Naito invading NOAH, ratings, the New Japan Cup, your RAW report, WrestleMania and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Billy Two Rivers passes away

6:02: MLW lawsuit against WWE dismissed, MLW refiling

8:00: Kazuchika Okada & Tetsuya Naito appear at Pro Wrestling NOAH event, NJPW Cup lineup

22:18: NXT and AEW Dynamite lineups

29:18: Ratings

35:35: Cody Rhodes interview with Ariel Helwani

42:40: Raw recap

1:16:36: NJPW Battle in the Valley preview

