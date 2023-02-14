Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured following stabbing on Columbia Ave.

By George Gandy,

9 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 40s was seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times and found on Columbia Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers found the victim on Columbia Ave suffering from multiple stab wounds. They applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

