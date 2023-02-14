CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cash register, tip jar stolen during Lawrence restaurant break-in

Police are searching for the man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Lawrence restaurant.

The incident happened at Ahuva’s Grill on Rockaway Turnpike on Monday at around 3:38 a.m.

According to detectives, an unknown male broke into the store front and removed approximately $500 from the cash register and $20 from the tip jar.

The subject then fled on foot northbound on Rockaway Turnpike.

The owner of a shop next door says within the last year or so, he's seen an uptick of drug use in the neighborhood and people asking for money in the parking lot.

The subject is described as a light skinned male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red/black sneakers, gloves and a black face mask.

Detective’s request anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.