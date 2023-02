Police are searching for the man they say robbed a Syosset gas station early Monday morning.

Detectives tell News 12 a man walked into the convenience store of the BP gas station on South Oyster Bay Road with his hand in his pocket threatening that he had a gun.

News 12 has been told he then walked up to the clerk and demanded cash.

The employee complied and the suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police.