Michigan State Rep. Says ‘F*ck Your Thoughts and Prayers’ After Mass Shooting

Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

A Michigan state lawmaker released a furious statement in the wake of a shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five injured on Monday. “Fuck your thoughts and prayers,” said Ranjeev Puri, the Democratic Majority Whip in the Michigan House of Representatives, in a statement on his Twitter account. “What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common. Going to school in America, whether it’s pre-school or college, means risking your life every day to the threat of a mass shooting. Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions—traumatizing active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks. We do not need to live like this. The United States is the only country where this happens.” Puri’s statement goes on to point out that the attack in his state— after which the gunman is believed to have fatally shot himself—is the 67th mass shooting to take place around the U.S. so far in 2023. “Thoughts and prayers without action and change are meaningless,” Puri added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.