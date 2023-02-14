Richard E. Grant recalls moment his father shot a gun at actor's head

Richard E. Grant has spoken out about the time his father fired a gun at him when he returned from a trip to the cinema.

The actor, 65, recalled the terrifying moment his parent took a shot at him in a fit of rage while growing up in the Southern African country of Swaziland, now known as Eswatini.

He said he crept out of the house at the age of 15 to see A Clockwork Orange at the cinema, despite the film having an 18 rating.

The movie, which was based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, featured disturbing images, violent scenes and scenes of a sexual nature.

He told the Radio Times : 'It had a triple-X rating, and you couldn’t see it until you were 18 years old.

'So I snuck in by telling the woman who was at the box office that she looked just like Elizabeth Taylor.'

He said that when he returned home, his drunken father was furious he'd snuck out to see the film, and he took a gun to his son's temple before pulling the trigger. Luckily he missed.

Richard is hosting the BAFTAs this year alongside This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, 48.

He said organisers of the awards know he is not going to 'roast' fellow actors during the event.

The star - known for parts in Gosford Park, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Downton Abbey - will host the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

He said he was 'amazed' to be in the company of comedians Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson, who have been hosts.

Last year, Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actress Wilson made risqué jokes about the royal family, Vladimir Putin, the gender pay gap, her flop film Cats and her recent weight loss.

Richard added: 'So I was surprised...and I thought because I was so unashamedly enthusiastic during the awards circuit four years ago, when I was nominated for (a Bafta).

'(Bafta organisers) must know that I'm going to be a celebratory person rather than somebody who's there to roast other actors so hopefully, that's (going to) work out, I don't know yet.'

He first rose to prominence by playing a hapless drunk actor in Withnail And I in 1987 and was nominated for a Bafta and an Oscar for his role in crime biography Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2019.

Following his award nod, he released a video of him jumping on a trampoline to social media.

The comedy drama film is based on the true story of Lee Israel's confessional autobiography of the same name about forging writer's letters and sees Melissa McCarthy as Israel and Grant as Jack Hock, her accidental friend and accomplice.

On the Baftas next weekend, Grant said he was 'such a fanboy' of fellow thespians that he found it an 'incredible privilege' to meet Bafta nominees.

This year sees Netflix's anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nominations - while The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, featuring Michelle Yeoh, follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.

Grant added that this time when he is at an awards ceremony, he will not be thinking 'are you going to win?', but that someone does not get slapped live on TV as the final four categories will be broadcast in real time for the first time in Baftas history.

Last year, Will Smith apologised after he stormed the stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock. He was banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

Richard's friend of more than 30 years, Steve Martin - who he met when they filmed LA Story and previously hosted the Oscars, told him to be the 'best of yourself'.

When asked what kind of host he would be, Richard added: 'I'm going to be singing like Billy Crystal, dancing like Fred Astaire, funnier than Bob Hope, more beautiful than Joanna Lumley...I have no idea. It's very hard to see yourself on the outside.'

EE Bafta Film Awards will be broadcast on February 19 at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.