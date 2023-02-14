Oscar Pistorius: Reeva Steenkamp’s father details ‘traumatising’ meeting with daughter’s murderer

Reeva Steenkamp ’s father has described a “traumatising” face-to-face meeting with his daughter’s murderer Oscar Pistorius .

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the killing, Barry Steenkamp opened up about the prison cell confrontation he had with the former Paralympian .

“He wasn’t wailing and crying like a baby, tears came into his eyes, yes,” he said.

“But it wasn’t that dramatic that he was wailing and crying like a baby. It was really traumatising for myself.”

Mr Steenkamp added that “only Oscar knows the true story” behind the murder.

