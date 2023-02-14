Change location
See more from this location?
New Jersey State
wrnjradio.com
Biden-Harris administration announces more than $66M to help New Jersey communities address emerging contaminants in drinking water
By Jay Edwards,9 days ago
By Jay Edwards,9 days ago
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday announced more than $66.1 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0