Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
wrnjradio.com

Biden-Harris administration announces more than $66M to help New Jersey communities address emerging contaminants in drinking water

By Jay Edwards,

9 days ago
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday announced more than $66.1 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Gov. Murphy holds roundtable discussion on modernizing New Jersey’s antiquated liquor licensing laws
Clinton, NJ13 hours ago
NJ man killed in Washington avalanche identified as Bergen County resident, sheriff says
Palisades Park, NJ21 hours ago
Grand jury declines to file charges in police-involved shooting that killed Somerset County Man in 2021
Hillsborough Township, NJ22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantic Health System offers scholarship opportunity
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Sparta police investigating burglary, looking for 3 suspects
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
1 suspect sought, 2 in custody following burglary in Sparta Township
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy