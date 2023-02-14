Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Mo Bamba hilariously calls the LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo the “3-6 Mafia”

By Orel Dizon,

10 days ago

Those who defend James were once referred to as the "3-6 Mafia" by his haters.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba

The move to the Los Angeles Lakers seems to have breathed new life into Mo Bamba . After gradually losing his spot on the rebuilding Orlando Magic, the 24-year-old will have the opportunity to compete for major minutes at the center slot for the Lakers. He also stated his belief that integrating himself with his new team will be easy because of LeBron James and Anthony Davis , giving the star duo a hilarious nickname in the process.

Will the “King” approve of the nickname?

Since Mo has a song named after him, he decided to give his teammates a music-related nickname as well and went with the "3-6 Mafia" tag for the team’s stars. But James might not be too happy with the phrase once he hears about it.

For those who forgot, it used to be the unofficial name for James' fans, or "legacy defenders," as some netizens put it. It is a reference for the four-time MVP's previous Finals standing. Before he won a championship in Los Angeles , LeBron had a personal 3-6 record in nine Finals appearances. Now, he is 4-6 or 3-6-1 for those who put an asterisk to the Lakers' title run in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

There's still time for Bamba to change his mind and come up with a new nickname for James and Davis. But he probably should steer away from the term "Klutch Mafia" because the superstars might not take a liking to that either.

Will Grizz fans approve of the nickname?

Another potential reason that the moniker won't fly is that Three 6 Mafia is a famous hip-hop group that originated in Memphis, Tenn. It's worth noting that there is some growing animosity between the Memphis Grizzlies and Lakers, stemming in part from Shannon Sharpe 's recent antics and some Grizzlies players going at it with James. In addition, a lot of fan bases really hate the Grizzlies right now.

Bamba might want to try to endear himself to his new squad. After all, he seemed happy to be dealt away from the Magic. Perhaps he should try to keep it that way.

