Nature News: Hemlock woolly adelgid, a feisty little bug

One of my favorite winter trees is the Eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis). I grew up with a grove behind my house and loved to climb as high as possible and look down over the roof of my house and commune with the squirrels. A grove of hemlock in winter is striking; the dark green, gracefully spreading branches, weighed down with snow, perfectly arrayed to bend and then shed snow before breaking. Deer shelter under these branches where the snow isn’t as deep as in the surrounding clearings. Wind is deflated by the feathery needles and sloping surfaces producing calm underneath.

The Eastern hemlocks that grew behind my childhood house in New York are all gone now, devastated by an invasive beetle − the hemlock woolly adelgid. The hemlock woolly adelgid is a tiny insect that drains sap from hemlock branches until the tree dies. For those of you who are concerned by my spelling of the woolly adelgid (as I was), as far as I can tell it is officially spelled using the English form of ‘woolly’ instead of the American spelling of ‘wooly’.

Until recently, cold winters have limited the spread of hemlock wooly adelgid. As our climate changes and winter temperatures warm, this beetle is beginning to spread throughout Maine and New Hampshire. I remember when I first moved back to Maine over 20 years ago its range was limited to the southern coast of Maine and New Hampshire. Now it has spread inland, up Mt Agamenticus, all around Stonehouse Pond in Barrington, even into my stomping ground in North Berwick. It hasn’t reached the hemlock forest in my backyard yet, but it is only a matter of time.

Dan Gardoqui (Founder of Lead with Nature, leadwithnature.com) recently shared his reflections on the impact of the woolly adelgid in these parts “I've been thinking a lot about this and the different impacts/changes regarding hemlocks as hemlock woolly adelgid continues to thin out the vast majority of hemlocks in our region. The woods have a different look and light to them in those groves and I wonder how the deer are adapting to losing the insulating cover of a robust conifer canopy.” He’s right, local wildlife routinely take refuge from deep snow under a canopy of hemlock. Porcupines will also suffer, Eastern hemlock is their primary winter food source.

My students and I are participating in a citizen science project organized by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (gmri.org). GMRI is recruiting both student and adult groups to survey Eastern hemlock stands for presence of the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) in order to track their spread. We surveyed a hemlock grove near our school and found HWAs on every hemlock surveyed! A sad but important lesson about the devastating impact of invasive species.

These are feisty little insects. They don’t mind winter (as long as it isn’t too cold) and are actually active all winter long, unlike most sap-sucking insects around here. While researching this article I found this mind-blowing fact about HWAs on a Maine Forest Service fact sheet “Hemlock woolly adelgids are all female in northeastern North America. They develop parthenogenetically (asexually) and have six stages of development: egg, four nymphal instars and adult. There are two overlapping generations per year. The overwintering generation (or sistens) is present from early summer through mid-spring, and the spring generation (or progrediens) is present from early spring through mid-summer.”

There is a winged adult part of the life cycle, but there is an interesting twist in this story. This is a non-native species. It turns out that the spruce trees these winged adults require for mating and egg-laying are not present in North America, so these winged adults die without reproducing! The only way these beetles can be so successful is because of their ability to reproduce asexually.

Hemlock woolly adelgid beetles by themselves can be hard to find on a hemlock twig, but teenage through adult HWAs secrete a waxy, wool-like covering over their bodies. This wool is particularly distinctive from late fall to early summer. According to the Maine Forestry Service fact sheet these beetles are also somewhat unusual in that they “aestivate (the summertime equivalent of hibernation) from late summer to early fall and do not produce wool. Because of this they are easier to find in the wintertime.” The overwintering generation is active right now. Go out and look at some Eastern hemlocks. Turn over a twig and look at the base of the needles. If you see tiny white fuzz-balls you probably have HWAs. If not, so far so good. Let’s just hope that extreme cold spell this winter has slowed the spread of these beetles, and hope for colder winters to come.

If you find evidence of hemlock woolly adelgids on your property you can report sightings to the Maine Forest Service online or at 207-287-2431. In New Hampshire, go to NHBugs.org. Or visit the Gulf of Maine Research Institutes’ Ecosystem Investigation Network - Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (https://investigate.gmri.org/project/hemlock_woolly/).

Susan Pike, a researcher and an environmental sciences and biology teacher at Dover High School, welcomes your ideas for future column topics. Send your photos and observations to spike3116@gmail.com. Read more of her Nature News columns online at Seacoastonline.com and pikes-hikes.com, and follow her on Instagram @pikeshikes.