“Just be you!” - Jae Crowder shares what his new teammates told him to help the Milwaukee Bucks’ cause

The veteran forward got a warm welcome to his new team.

He has yet to see action in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform, but Jae Crowder ’s tenure with his new team seems to have taken off to a good start.

Crowder said his new teammates showed a “great gesture” in their initial encounters after the Bucks acquired him in a three-team deal just before the trade deadline.

Warm welcome

Per their initial engagement, it was clear to Crowder that he doesn’t have to do extraordinary things to help the team’s cause. All he has to do is be himself.

“The conversations that I’ve had with the guys is “just be you” and I think that’s one of the best conversations you can have with a new teammate, not to try to change too much,” Crowder said .

Crowder brings so much to the table, but to be able to fit in with the system will be his most significant contribution.

“Just be you and blend into what we’ve got to do, learn our concepts, learn our terminology, and just be you. I think that’s a great gesture from the organization as a whole,” he added.

History

The Bucks certainly know a lot about the 13-year veteran. The 32-year defensive ace played the last two seasons in Phoenix and was one of the Suns’ main weapons when they faced the Bucks in the 2021 Finals.

Milwaukee went on to win that championship showdown, but now they will try to replicate that feat with Crowder now at their disposal.

“I’ve had my fair share of battles with every guy in the locker room, so they know exactly what I bring. I just have to bring that,” said Crowder, who shot 38.9% from the three-point area in the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 27.5 minutes per game.

It remains unclear when Crowder will finally suit up for the Bucks, but one thing is for sure: he will be a worthy addition.

“Just continue to come in, and just be you and just try to add on to what I said already is a great team,” said the 6-foot-6 forward.