Bulldog basketball hosts LSU tonight at Stegeman

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to string together back-to-back home victories when they take on the LSU Tigers in tonight’s game at Stegeman Coliseum.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications...

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (15-10, 5-7 SEC) vs. LSU (12-13, 1-11 SEC)

Tuesday, February 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga.

Series History: LSU leads, 69-47

Last meeting: LSU, 84-65, on Feb. 15, 2022

Video: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp; Ron Slay, analyst)

Audio: Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (WSB AM 750; SiriusXM: 133 or 190; SXM App: 961) (Scott Howard, pbp; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

The Starting Five

• Eight different Dogs have been used to comprise 11 different starting lineups for UGA this season.

• UGA is 12-2 at home this season, improving Mike White’s record at Stegeman to 19-3 (.864) all-time.

• Seven different Dogs have made double-digit 3s this season, the most since 8 did so in 1997-98.

• UGA is ranked No. 2 nationally in bench minutes, with reserves logging 45.4 percent of the Dogs’ PT.

• UGA’s assist-to-TO ratio is up by +.26 since Thanksgiving, the best improvement by an SEC team during that span.

The Opening Tip

Georgia hosts LSU on Tuesday night in a Valentine’s Night matchup at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs have loved playing at home this season, where Georgia has compiled a 12-2 record.

The arena itself seems to have an affinity for first-year head coach Mike White. He is now 19-3 all-time at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia improved to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play with a 75-68 victory over Kentucky last Saturday. The Bulldogs seemed to recover the “mojo” that led them to 13-4 and 3-1 overall and SEC starts, respectively, before Georgia dropped six of its next seven outings.

Saturday’s victory also supplied Georgia with its first consecutive home wins over Kentucky in 33 seasons – since 1990.

Keeping An Eye On: Entering Today’s Game . . .

Jailyn Ingram is...

• 7 points from 1,500 for his career

Justin Hill is…

• 69 points from 1,000 for his career

Series History With LSU

Despite a 28-23 advantage for Georgia in games played in Athens, LSU sports a 69-47 lead in the all-time series between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

In the most recent matchup last season on Feb. 16 in Baton Rouge, Kario Oquendo poured in 26 points – his eighth 20-point outing of the season overall and sixth in SEC play – to lead Georgia in an 85-64 setback at LSU.

Georgia led 20-19 with 6:20 remaining in the first half before the Tigers exploded on a 19-2 surge to close the period and take control of the game.

In the most recent meeting in Athens on Feb. 23, 2021, Georgia secured a 91-78 victory at Stegeman Coliseum to avenge an overtime loss in Baton Rouge earlier in that season.

It was a great night for former Bulldogs still playing collegiately. Current Kentucky Wildcat Sahvir Wheeler recorded the first triple-double in Georgia Basketball history with 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. In addition, Dayton’s Toumani Camara added 22 points, Auburn’s KD Johnson scored 21 and Ole Miss’ Tye Fagan chipped in 18.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring and then led for 37:25 of the contest. Georgia eventually built a 16-point, 45-29 advantage at halftime and never allowed LSU closer than 12 points following the intermission.

Scouting The Tigers

LSU is 12-13 on the season, including a 1-10 mark in SEC play under first-year head coach Matt McMahon .

The Tigers upset Arkansas 60-57 in their league opener on Dec. 28 but have since dropped 11 consecutive decisions.

KJ Williams leads LSU in four of five major statistics, producing averages of 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Justice Hill paces the Tigers in assists at 3.1 apg.

Adam Miller also is scoring in double figures, chipping in 11.9 ppg.

Last Time Out

Kario Oquendo continued his trend of big games against Kentucky to lead Georgia in a 75-68 win over the Wildcats last Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Oquendo poured in 21 points on Saturday, his second 20-point performance in three outings against Kentucky. The junior from Titusville, Fla., also put up 18 points in an earlier matchup with the Wildcats this season.

Justin Hill scored 15 points and dished out six assists with just one turnover, and Braelen Bridges added 12 points on efficient a pair of efficient shooting performances from the field (5-of-6) and the free throw line (2-of-3).

The Bulldogs led 42-32 at the half and in the process matched their best first-half offensive output of the season – 42 points at Rupp Arena. However, after allowing the Wildcats to rally to an 85-71 win in Lexington last month, Georgia weathered the Wildcats’ comeback attempt on Saturday.

Kentucky surged to a 52-48 with 11:53 remaining before Bridges accounted for eight points in an 13-2 answer that gave Georgia the lead for good.

Bulldogs Strong At Stegeman

Georgia is 12-2 at home this season, matching the fifth-most victories at Stegeman Coliseum during the Bulldogs’ 60 seasons competing in the arena.

Georgia’s record for home Ws came during the 2015-16 and 2013-14 campaigns when those Bulldogs notched 15 wins at Stegeman as outlined below.

The current campaign marks the 15th time the Bulldogs have garnered a dozen home wins. With another home win this season, Georgia would match its second-most regular-season victories at Stegeman ever.



