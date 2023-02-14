Local government calendar includes A-CC, Barrow Co Commission meetings

An Athens-Clarke County Commission work session is on tap for today, getting underway at 5:30 this afternoon at City Hall in downtown Athens.

This evening’s Barrow County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

There is an afternoon meeting of the School Board in Elberton, a 5:30 work session at school district offices in Elberton.

The principal at Carnesville Elementary School has been named the new assistant superintendent of the Franklin County School District. The job goes to Karen Correia. She takes over for Melanie Burton-Brown, who has been promoted to Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County. Correia will finish out the remainder of the current school year and begin her assistant superintendent’s job at the start of the next school year in August.

Gwinnett County is hosting community meetings this week –the first was held last night—and conducting an online survey about the proposed Piedmont Pathway trail, which would span 28 miles across the width of Gwinnett, from DeKalb to Barrow counties. The counties plan to use the trail to provide alternate modes of transportation and access to recreational and green space for residents and visitors.