Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Local government calendar includes A-CC, Barrow Co Commission meetings

By Tim Bryant,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAvA4_0kmhh2sA00

An Athens-Clarke County Commission work session is on tap for today, getting underway at 5:30 this afternoon at City Hall in downtown Athens.

This evening’s Barrow County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

There is an afternoon meeting of the School Board in Elberton, a 5:30 work session at school district offices in Elberton.

The principal at Carnesville Elementary School has been named the new assistant superintendent of the Franklin County School District. The job goes to Karen Correia. She takes over for Melanie Burton-Brown, who has been promoted to Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County. Correia will finish out the remainder of the current school year and begin her assistant superintendent’s job at the start of the next school year in August.

Gwinnett County is hosting community meetings this week –the first was held last night—and conducting an online survey about the proposed Piedmont Pathway trail, which would span 28 miles across the width of Gwinnett, from DeKalb to Barrow counties. The counties plan to use the trail to provide alternate modes of transportation and access to recreational and green space for residents and visitors.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Athens, GA newsLocal Athens, GA
Local briefs include UGA SGA runoff elections, A-CC Commission budget hearings
Athens, GA1 day ago
A-CC Commissioners meet, Mall vote on the agenda
Athens, GA3 days ago
DA Gonzalez schedules “community listening session”
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackson Co schools get new principals
Jefferson, GA1 hour ago
Classroom concerns in Covington
Covington, GA1 day ago
NE Ga police blotter: robbery arrest in Jackson Co, scam alert in Franklin Co
Jefferson, GA2 days ago
UGA holds inaugural Active Learning Summit
Athens, GA1 day ago
Piedmont, UGA Athletic Association agree on 10-year partnership
Athens, GA2 days ago
New members added to Classic Center arena group
Athens, GA3 days ago
UGA issues release related to football player arrest after ‘incident’ on College Station Road
Athens, GA1 day ago
Bulldog LB arrested on racing, reckless driving charges
Athens, GA1 day ago
UGA finally invited to White House
Athens, GA1 day ago
Gainesville man held on murder charge
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Georgia quarterbacks preview crucial 2023 position battle: ‘It will be a lot of fun’
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Georgia football early favorite to dominate 2023 season despite challenging offseason
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Bryan McClendon shares why it means so much for him to coach for Georgia
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Daylen Everette earns high praise from Will Muschamp as Georgia cornerback enters crucial offseason
Athens, GA2 days ago
Mike Bobo hire ‘mitigates the gap’ for Georgia quarterbacks
Athens, GA2 days ago
Nolan Smith gaining steam as possible first round draft pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Athens, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy