Real or fake, Chiefs and Bulldogs show the importance of using disrespect properly

The NFL and college football games are two very different brands of football. The most gifted quarterback in college football doesn’t always win. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been to five consecutive AFC title games and just took home his second Super Bowl.

Georgia is allowed to have an overwhelming talent advantage in just about every game it plays. The salary cap and NFL draft largely prevent Kansas City from having the same luxuries.

Yet moments after Kansas City beat Philadelphia, Travis Kelce’s demeanor sounded strangely similar to that of Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith following the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU.

