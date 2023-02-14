Valentine’s Day is a time for engagements. Where are Americans tying the knot?

It’s Valentine’s Day, an occasion ripe for contemplating the big move from romance to lifetime commitment.

If your journey takes you to the altar, you won’t be alone in getting there. Official data for 2022 aren’t out yet, but the market research company Wedding Report said new marriages hit a recent high last year as ceremonies postponed by the pandemic finally came together.

This year is expected to be strong as well, although there may be some factors holding couples back.

Wedding counts for 2023 “should be closer to normal,” said Shane McMurray, the CEO of Wedding Report. But McMurray also said inflation, a cooling economy and "wedding burnout" from the big 2022 big season may reduce guest counts this year or force some delays.

What do we know so far about post-pandemic trends in marriage around the country?

The latest data on new marriages available from the National Center for Health Statistics, for 2021, give us a hint at how things are playing out.

What did lockdown do to marriage rates?

The federal center for health statistics computes the marriage rate based on the number of marriage certificates completed in each year.

The 2020 national marriage rate fell to 5.1 per 1,000 people, its lowest level in 121 years.

Have weddings bounced back post-pandemic?

By 2021, new marriages had nearly returned to their pre-pandemic level. Every state except North Dakota experienced increases in marriage rates in 2021. The national rate was 6.0 per 1,000 people, just shy of where it was in 2019.

In raw numbers, that’s a lot of people. About 2 million couples got hitched in 2021, or 300,000 more than the year before.

Which states are marriage hotspots?

Nevada had the highest rate of marriage certificates completed in 2021, with 26.2 new unions per 1,000 people, followed by Hawaii (12.8) and Montana (11.0).

Nevada and Hawaii have long been in the double digits for new marriages per 1,000 people, thanks to the pull of magical island sunsets and drive-thru wedding packages in Las Vegas.

Nevada and Hawaii “are the highest traveled locations for weddings,” according to McMurray.

Montana, though, is a newcomer to the top ranks. It rose from 12th nationally in 2013 to 5th in the year before coronavirus hit the US. It was one of the few states where marriages rose even during the pandemic. And, its 2021 rate was an unprecedented high for the last two decades.

Which states have the fewest new marriages?

Louisiana had the nation’s lowest marriage rate in 2021, with 4.4 new marriages for every 1,000 people. It was followed by Massachusetts (4.6) and Illinois (4.7).

How popular was your state for weddings in 2021?

What are the long-term trends for marriage?

The U.S. marriage rate has fallen gradually over decades.

Studies show a rising share of unpartnered Americans who are at working age and a growing number of young adults choosing to live together without getting married. Experts often associate the long-term decline in marriages with gender equality, financial independence and education.

