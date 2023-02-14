Change location
Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
By USA TODAY,10 days ago
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .
Jumbles: VIGIL PANDA YELLOW IMPEDE
Answer: Even when the couple argued, it was clear that they were – MADLY IN LOVE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
“Love is friendship on fire.” – Susan Sontag / “We love because it’s the only true adventure.” – Nikki Giovanni
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
A GOOD TRAVELER HAS NO FIXED PLANS, AND IS NOT INTENT ON ARRIVING. – LAO TZU
(Distributed by King Features)
WHEN THEY HEARD I WAS PICKED FOR THE BASKETBALL TEAM, MY FRIENDS CHEERED “HOOP HOOP HOORAY!”
(Distributed by King Features)
SEA BAY LAKE OCEAN HARBOR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CACHE, ETCHED, DETECT, THICK, KICKBACKS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Take emergency supplies
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
