Teen dancer's death prompts family to help others

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Abby Warren made a positive impact on those around her during her 18 years of life. And she will continue to do so after a February 1 crash took her life , according to her parents.

"Abby lived life 'full out' and openly expressed her love for everyone," Warren's family said in a statement released on Monday. "Through this public outpouring of support, we know that Abby was a bright light in the community. Her story is not complete. She lives on in every one of us. [We] would be so humbled if her light can continue to flicker brightly for many years to come."

The statement indicated the Warren family set up a memorial scholarship in their daughter's honor to help young dancers thrive in the sport their daughter loved.

"Abby was fortunate to have the resources needed to participate on competition teams, travel the country for national events, and improve her skills with individual private lessons," the Warren family statement read. "To continue her legacy and give others an opportunity to shine their own light through dance, the Warren family is setting up the Abby Warren Memorial Scholarship Fund."

Warren family photo Abigail Elizabeth Warren

Warren was killed when her car ran off Genito Road, near Winterbrook Drive in Powhatan, and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

"The only way we have been able to fend off the unbearable heartache, extreme sadness, and anger, is through gratitude," the family's statement read. "Gratitude for our tight‐knit family that is sticking together, gratitude for so many friends who have wrapped their arms around us in support, and gratitude for a community that has rallied around a family in need."

They also thanked the witnesses and first responders who attempted to save Abby’s life.

"We are thankful for the nationwide outpouring of support from our work families, the dance community, and other bereaved parents," the statement read. "We are also so very thankful for all the people that were in Abby’s life. Her grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins were near and dear to her heart."

