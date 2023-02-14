He needed a new roof. A program that has helped hundreds of veterans stepped in.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early on a February morning, a swarm of workers climbed onto the roof of an East Richmond man's home to begin their work. Despite the timing, the sound of workers was music to the homeowner's ears.

"It feels like America and it goes to show all of us that God is good," Melvin Washington Sr., a Marine Corps veteran, said.

Washington will soon be able to rest a little easier as his home will have a new roof by Tuesday.

"God put people in other people's way to help them to live a comfortable life on Earth," Washington said. "And I'm so proud that I was chosen to be one of those people."

Thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Program and Purple Heart Homes, the Walter D. Witt Roofing company was thrilled to help the veteran.

"It's just something we are able to do to honor and show respect for those who have served and given us a lot of peace in this country," Chris Witt, the owner of the roofing company, said.

Since the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Program began in 2016, more than 400 military members have received new roofs.

Washington said the need for a new roof on his home is great.

"Squirrels have cut a hole in it. And those squirrels are running all over, up and down the wall, and you could hear 'em in the house and it was annoying. But the work crew could also see the roof was leaking at three or four different places," Washington said.

"Mr. Washington was in need of a roof and someone saw that need and reached out to Purple Hearts who then partnered up with OC (Owens Corning) for their roof deployment program and then reached out to us," Witt said. "And the specialness is we get to give back to the community."

Now Washington said that visitors at his home will be perfectly comfortable.

"When people come in my house, they see, I got pictures on the wall pertaining to my family. I got my children and mom and dad on a wall and you can see, I take part in the National Wheelchair Games," Washington said.

