Firefighters evacuate while battling appliance store fire in Galloway Township, NJ

Firefighters were forced to evacuate while battling a massive blaze in Galloway Township, New Jersey after the situation became too dangerous.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Refrigerator City, an appliance store along the 800 block of West White Horse Pike near South Vienna Avenue.

The Action Cam captured the moments when the smoke and heat burst through the roof, sending intense orange flames shooting skyward.

Crews battled the blaze for hours, using ladder trucks to stay far enough back for safety.

Action News is working to get more information on whether anyone was injured.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.