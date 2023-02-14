Change location
Quick Hits February 14, 2023
By Odessa American,10 days ago
DOWNTOWN ODESSA VALENTINE’S CONTEST
Downtown Odessa Inc has scheduled a Valentine’s Contest through today.
Visit five downtown businesses and upload the photos and add #DowntownOdessa on Instagram for a chance to win a one-weekend stay at the Odessa Marriott or a couples’ revival retreat at Revival Float Spa.
Visit tinyurl.com/2s4f8w8z.
SWEETHEART ADOPTION WEEK
The Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St., has scheduled a Sweethearts Week special adoption event today through Friday.
Adoption fee $27.
Visit tinyurl.com/bdfcwpdb.
FREE TAX ASSISTANCE
The Ector County Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave., has scheduled free tax assistance for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11.
Appointment is required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 432-337-5281.
FOR THE LOVE OF TECHNOLOGY
The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a For the Love of Technology event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.
There will be giveaways, face painting, crafts, and more. The library will also open long-term checkouts for an assortment of tablets and hotspots.
Visit tinyurl.com/2p8weyju.
PPOA VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER & COMEDY
The PPOA (Professional Police Officers’ Association) of Odessa has scheduled a night of comedy with James Johann today at the MCM Eleganté Waterfront Atrium Room, 5200 E. University Blvd.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person, with tables for eight available starting at $400.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4hwvkyd8.
STOPLIGHT PARTY
Little Woodrow’s Midland, 3415 N. Loop 250 W., Midland, has scheduled a Stoplight Party at 7 p.m. today.
Rock the colors red (Taken, just here for the shaken!), yellow (Depends who’s asking) or green (Hey, good lookin’!).
Visit tinyurl.com/3d4jnfjr.
WOW LUNCH
First Odessa, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Women-Only Wednesday Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be ribeye steak, baked potatoes, rolls, and dessert.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door.
Visit tinyurl.com/yp9t8tpw.
