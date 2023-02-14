Quick Hits February 14, 2023

DOWNTOWN ODESSA VALENTINE’S CONTEST

Downtown Odessa Inc has scheduled a Valentine’s Contest through today.

Visit five downtown businesses and upload the photos and add #DowntownOdessa on Instagram for a chance to win a one-weekend stay at the Odessa Marriott or a couples’ revival retreat at Revival Float Spa.

Visit tinyurl.com/2s4f8w8z.

SWEETHEART ADOPTION WEEK

The Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St., has scheduled a Sweethearts Week special adoption event today through Friday.

Adoption fee $27.

Visit tinyurl.com/bdfcwpdb.

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE

The Ector County Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave., has scheduled free tax assistance for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11.

Appointment is required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 432-337-5281.

FOR THE LOVE OF TECHNOLOGY

The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a For the Love of Technology event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.

There will be giveaways, face painting, crafts, and more. The library will also open long-term checkouts for an assortment of tablets and hotspots.

Visit tinyurl.com/2p8weyju.

PPOA VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER & COMEDY

The PPOA (Professional Police Officers’ Association) of Odessa has scheduled a night of comedy with James Johann today at the MCM Eleganté Waterfront Atrium Room, 5200 E. University Blvd.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person, with tables for eight available starting at $400.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4hwvkyd8.

STOPLIGHT PARTY

Little Woodrow’s Midland, 3415 N. Loop 250 W., Midland, has scheduled a Stoplight Party at 7 p.m. today.

Rock the colors red (Taken, just here for the shaken!), yellow (Depends who’s asking) or green (Hey, good lookin’!).

Visit tinyurl.com/3d4jnfjr.

WOW LUNCH

First Odessa, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Women-Only Wednesday Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be ribeye steak, baked potatoes, rolls, and dessert.

Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

Visit tinyurl.com/yp9t8tpw.