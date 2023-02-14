Comic missteps slow but don’t stop this poignant ‘Prom’ | Review

“The Prom” is an interesting musical in that it can feel like two shows in one. There’s an extremely poignant show about a high schooler who wants to take her girlfriend to a school dance, provoking outrage from students and parents. There’s a broadly funny show about narcissistic liberal New York City actors running amok in conservative Middle America.

It takes precision to find just the right balance of tone to marry those two plot strands in “The Prom,” which ran for 10 months on Broadway in 2018-19.

West Orange High School had great success last fall with the school edition of “The Prom” — it will be revived at the Winter Garden school in March. Now, Theatre South Playhouse in Orlando presents the show’s local nonschool premiere.

The Theatre South Playhouse production, directed by Tara Kromer, struggles with that delicate balance intrinsic to the show. The plight of Emma, who wants to attend her Indiana high school prom with another girl, tugs at the heartstrings — in part because of Jana Denning’s beautifully sincere performance.

But the comedic elements involving the city liberals don’t always work as they should; actors either don’t nail the timing or emphasis of lines to make the jokes pop, or they occasionally lose the laughs as they chatter over each other.

Without the humor’s full impact, the preachier aspects of Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin’s story threaten to overwhelm this good-natured show.

Yet, thankfully, that never happens because Denning gives such a vulnerable performance, grounded in reality. The audience clearly sees Emma’s heart and warmth, as well as the character’s inner strength — even when pushed to the breaking point. Denning’s voice blends beautifully with that of Gia Milazzo, who brings a sympathetic air to Emma’s closeted girlfriend.

In fact, music director Justin Smolik achieves satisfying vocal blends from the good-sized and energetic chorus, who create an emotional wall of sound on the moving “Unruly Heart.” (The actors perform to recorded backing tracks of Matthew Sylar’s wonderfully catchy and tuneful songs.)

Choreographer Sterling Lovett also gets fine work from that ensemble’s energy, especially during a protest rally — staged during a monster truck show — by the hapless Broadway stars.

As for the performers playing those stars, they each have moments to shine. Amy Sue Hadley creates the sharpest characterization and demonstrates a mighty powerful belt. (Her character receives some necessary softening thanks to a gently understated performance by Dominic Henriques as her love interest.)

Jonny Jones, as a particularly flamboyant actor, grows stronger as the show progresses though he doesn’t fully plumb the depths of his character’s sadness. Matthew Warfield isn’t as cluelessly condescending as he could be as a Julliard-braggart of an actor, though he shines in the well-staged rollicking “Love Thy Neighbor” production number.

Sarah Joyner also makes the most of her big number, “Zazz,” a word that refers to one’s inner spark, the internal drive that makes someone be all they can be.

With this “Prom,” the bones of a successful show are there; the smooth scene transitions and William Gibbons-Brown’s youthful lighting design add to the polish. The production just needs to find a little more zazz.

‘The Prom’

Length: 2:40, including intermission

2:40, including intermission Where: Theatre South Playhouse at the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive in Orlando

Theatre South Playhouse at the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive in Orlando When: Through Feb. 26

Through Feb. 26 Cost: $32 and up

$32 and up Info: theatresouthplayhouse.org

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.