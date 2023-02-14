Gov. Evers wants $290 million to help maintain Brewers stadium

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan Tuesday to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next 20 years as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

The governor's plan would need approval from the Republican-controlled legislature.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the governor said the plan would make a one-time investment of $290 million in the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District from the state's $7 billion surplus, ensuring the team stays through 2043. Gov. Evers says without the investment, the Brewers and Major League Baseball (MLB) could leave at the end of the 2030 season, when the current lease with American Family Field expires.

The baseball park district is charged with overseeing, operating, and maintaining American Family Field. The proposed investment would maintain, repair, and improve facilities at American Family Field so the baseball district can meet its lease obligations to the Brewers.

Gov. Evers says the plan would save taxpayers more than $200 million over the team's lease term, and will generate more than $400 million in revenue over the next 20 years.

The ballpark has generated $2.5 billion in total economic output for Wisconsin since opening in 2001, according to a study released by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce in 2020.

“I hope this is stopped by the state legislature,” said Chris Powalisz, a father of three who lives on Milwaukee’s south side. “I’m angry about it. The professional sports industry has so much money, and no one come up with another way to pay for upgrades? We already paid the sales tax to pay for the stadium itself. That money from our state surplus could be used in a lot of meaningful ways. I can’t even take my family of five to a Brewer game because tickets and parking are so expensive.”

American Family Field opened in 2001 as Miller Park. It took nearly $400 million to build, which was paid in part by a 0.1% sales tax imposed on Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties. That sales tax started in 1996 and lasted through March 31st of 2020.

Anthony Luchini, the owner of Kelly’s Bleachers on Bluemound, just blocks away from American Family Field, relies heavily on stadium traffic to survive.

“Losing the Brewers would be catastrophic for our city and state,” he said. “A lot of people would be out of jobs, (not just) bars and restaurants, it would affect Uber and taxi drivers, and overall development in this area. Everything you need to have when people come to an area as a destination. If you took the team and stadium out of the equation, it would be dark days for a lot of people here. Investing in American Family Field pays off. It brings a lot to our community, including family traditions of enjoying games together.”

The $290 million in state money for upgrades at American Family Field is far from a done deal. It’s just part of Evers’ full state budget, which he’ll unveil Wednesday. The Republican-led state finance committee will spend the next few months revising the governor’s proposal before it goes to the full senate and assembly for a vote. From there, it is sent back to Evers, who does have some veto power.

In an interview with WTMJ Radio, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos expressed concerns with the proposal to allocate $290 million for Brewers’ stadium repairs. Vos said he was upset that Evers didn’t consult Republicans or work with the Legislature on plans to fund the stadium.

Gov. Evers released the following statement regarding the plan:

“I’ve been watching baseball in Milwaukee since the County Stadium days when I had the chance of a lifetime to watch Warren Spahn’s 300th-career game there way back when. As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I’m so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another twenty years and to usher in a new generation of Brewers fans in Wisconsin who can grow up rooting for the home team just like I did. What’s more, the Brewers are not only a cherished part of our state’s heritage but an essential part of Milwaukee’s and our state’s economic success. Using just a small portion of our state’s historic surplus, we can not only save over $200 million in taxpayer dollars in the long run, but keep good-paying, family-supporting jobs here and ensure the Brewers remain in Milwaukee and continue to play a critical role in our state’s economic success for another two decades.”

Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, released the following statement regarding Gov. Evers' announcement:

“The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to working with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to extend the life of American Family Field and help make Major League Baseball possible in Wisconsin for the next generation. This will require creative solutions that garner bipartisan support. We oppose the return of the five-county tax, and we are prepared to commit to a lease extension for the Brewers to remain at American Family Field through at least 2043.



We are not asking for the Stadium District to take on new financial obligations under the lease, or for a new ballpark – just the resources to make sure the Stadium District’s existing obligations are met. As we said when the Stadium District’s funding shortfall first became known, we have remained focused on gathering facts and information that everyone can rely upon through a full capital needs assessment. This process of having Venue Solutions Group (VSG) perform a capital needs assessment, combined with additional diligence by the state’s consultant CAA ICON, has established those facts.



American Family Field has had a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact, created thousands of jobs, and made it possible for a team in a small market like Milwaukee to compete. We thank Gov. Evers and the Legislature for their consideration of this issue as we work with them, the Stadium District, and all key stakeholders on next steps.”

Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis represents 15th District, which Am Fam Field is located in. Burgelis issued the following statement:

“Governor Tony Evers’ $290 million proposal to support the Baseball Stadium District and ensure the Brewers stay in Milwaukee is tremendous news. Brewers fans will be able to celebrate if the legislature approves this- we all want the Brewers to stay in Milwaukee! This investment’s economic impact will support all of Milwaukee County, Southeastern Wisconsin and all of Wisconsin. This is a huge win for all of us! Thank you, Governor Evers!



“Milwaukee County has many needs other than baseball. I’m headed to Madison tomorrow to listen to Governor Evers’ budget address with hopes of hearing about more investment in Milwaukee County. We are desperate for investment in behavioral health, public safety, fighting reckless driving, and community-focused transportation infrastructure. Many projects would improve quality of life and access to jobs like the 27 th Street Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), National Avenue BRT, WIS-175 stadium freeway reimagination, and I-794 reconfiguration.



“Another big win for Milwaukee County would be permanent transit investment- this will reduce congestion, increase equity, and increase accessibility. More and better transit is more and better equity - households of color are three times as likely to have no access to a vehicle and rely of transit for day-to-day needs. Similar to baseball’s economic impact, every $1 invested in transit generates $5 in economic returns. I’m optimistic that the Governor and Legislature will see the benefit of supporting everyone in Milwaukee County.”





Andrew Davis, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, released the following statement:

“MMAC helped lead the effort to pass legislation and secure the follow-on funding to build (then) Miller Park. Our goal was to sustain the asset of Major League Baseball for greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin. That success has led to 20 plus years of marquee publicity, fan enjoyment, and economic impact. We appreciate the Governor’s leadership to find a path forward to extend the current lease until 2043. We look forward to working with the Legislature and Governor as this proposal takes shape.”





