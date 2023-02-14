Kellogg Road walkability, traffic concerns raised in New Hartford: Take the survey

The Herkimer-Oneida Counties Transportation Council is looking for the public’s help in identifying areas of improvement on Kellogg Road in New Hartford.

The council recently put out a survey seeking public input on the road. That survey is open until March 8 and can be found at ocgov.net/departments/planning/transportation/local-transportation-planning-assistance-program.

“The point here really is about getting input,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. “... It’s about getting complete input.”

Floodplain, traffic concerns on New Hartford's Kellogg Road

Kellogg Road spans 0.62 miles and in 2019, the New York State Department of Transportation's annual average daily traffic estimate for the road was 12,930.

Picente said the road has been a point of concern for years.

It is in a commercial and residential area with steady traffic, and is also located within the Sauquoit Creek floodplain.

The transportation council outlined additional concerns. Development in the area has created access management issues, including dangerous conditions for non-motorized users, and it has adversely impacted the natural flow of stormwater runoff.

What are your concerns about Kellogg Road? Take the survey

The county receives input from engineers and experts on the matter, Picente said, but he feels the general public could raise different concerns.

A 20-question survey asks residents to submit their areas of concern and suggested improvements for Kellogg Road. Among the listed potential points of concern to choose from are traffic volume, difficulty walking or riding a bike safely on or near the road.

Take the survey:Kellogg Road, New Hartford public feedback program

Suggested improvements to choose from — residents can also write in their own suggestion — include greenery and landscaping, sidewalks, street light and intersection improvements, bike lanes, wider road shoulders and decorative banners.

The hope is to have any issues that arise addressed and fixed by the fall, Picente said.

Other roads, including West Chestnut Street in Rome, may also be assessed for improvements in the near future.

The survey is available until March 8 and can be accessed through the county's transportation planning assistance program page on its website: ocgov.net/departments/planning/transportation/local-transportation-planning-assistance-program/.