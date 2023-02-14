Tampa needs a stronger Citizen Review Board to oversee the police | Column

Placards are pictured outside of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church after the funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, on Feb. 1, 2023. [ SETH HERALD/AFP | Getty Images North America ]

Black History Month began this year with the justified national outrage sparked by the sickening video of the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols. Black people in America did not need another reminder that we are not safe in our own communities from those whose duty it is to serve and protect us, but we sure got it.

Violent attacks on citizens from law enforcement should never happen, yet in the wake of the George Floyd protests for racial justice in 2020, we have seen an increase in police killings across America. Last year was the deadliest year on record for police violence since nationwide data has been collected.

Law enforcement must be held accountable by the communities they serve. That is why the Hillsborough County NAACP has continued to advocate for a strong Citizen Review Board for the Tampa Police Department with an independent attorney and subpoena power — tools for increased transparency and independence.

Unfortunately, Jane Castor, Tampa’s mayor and the city’s former police chief, has fought against these tools for accountability for years, most recently on Jan. 18, when she vetoed the City Council’s move to put these issues on the ballot so the citizens of Tampa can decide.

Yvette Lewis, president of NAACP Hillsborough County Branch [ ALBERT FIELDS | Provided ]

Why is Castor so opposed to transparency? When someone opposes transparency, it’s often because they know it would reveal something that won’t stand the light of day, and nobody’s more familiar with the skeletons in the Tampa Police Department’s closet than Castor. Mayor Castor must understand that, despite her lip service, systemic racism still exists in Tampa’s criminal justice system.

For far too long, Tampa’s Black community saw this racism in Tampa police’s infamously racist “biking while Black” policy, which the U.S. Department of Justice found to be a routine violation of the constitutional rights of Tampa’s Black citizens. The Black community saw this racism in Tampa’s so called “Crime-Free Multi-Housing program,” which targeted entire Black families for eviction and is also under investigation by the Department of Justice for civil rights violations.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Mayor Castor staunchly defended both of these blatantly racist policies for too long, although she eventually admitted that the citations for “biking while Black” were a mistake. She has consistently refused to acknowledge wrongdoings in her department, let alone the legacy of institutionalized racism that is the root cause of the problems within law enforcement across America.

After the release of the video of the killing of Tyre Nichols, Mayor Castor tweeted: “Police officers must always be held to the highest standard in order to build and maintain trust in our communities.” This from the police chief who never apologized for the death of Arthur Green Jr. or Jason Westcott or the damage that Tampa police policies have done to countless lives in our Black community.

I urge Mayor Castor to read Matthew 7:3.

“Thou hypocrite, ‘Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?’”

If we are to move forward as a racially just city that truly celebrates our diversity, Mayor Castor needs to dispense with the hollow words and stop standing in the way of citizens seeking accountability in Tampa’s law enforcement.

Yvette Lewis is president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP.