Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa needs a stronger Citizen Review Board to oversee the police | Column

By Yvette Lewis,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLPRB_0kmhauGG00
Placards are pictured outside of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church after the funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, on Feb. 1, 2023. [ SETH HERALD/AFP | Getty Images North America ]

Black History Month began this year with the justified national outrage sparked by the sickening video of the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols. Black people in America did not need another reminder that we are not safe in our own communities from those whose duty it is to serve and protect us, but we sure got it.

Violent attacks on citizens from law enforcement should never happen, yet in the wake of the George Floyd protests for racial justice in 2020, we have seen an increase in police killings across America. Last year was the deadliest year on record for police violence since nationwide data has been collected.

Law enforcement must be held accountable by the communities they serve. That is why the Hillsborough County NAACP has continued to advocate for a strong Citizen Review Board for the Tampa Police Department with an independent attorney and subpoena power — tools for increased transparency and independence.

Unfortunately, Jane Castor, Tampa’s mayor and the city’s former police chief, has fought against these tools for accountability for years, most recently on Jan. 18, when she vetoed the City Council’s move to put these issues on the ballot so the citizens of Tampa can decide.

Yvette Lewis, president of NAACP Hillsborough County Branch [ ALBERT FIELDS | Provided ]

Why is Castor so opposed to transparency? When someone opposes transparency, it’s often because they know it would reveal something that won’t stand the light of day, and nobody’s more familiar with the skeletons in the Tampa Police Department’s closet than Castor. Mayor Castor must understand that, despite her lip service, systemic racism still exists in Tampa’s criminal justice system.

For far too long, Tampa’s Black community saw this racism in Tampa police’s infamously racist “biking while Black” policy, which the U.S. Department of Justice found to be a routine violation of the constitutional rights of Tampa’s Black citizens. The Black community saw this racism in Tampa’s so called “Crime-Free Multi-Housing program,” which targeted entire Black families for eviction and is also under investigation by the Department of Justice for civil rights violations.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Mayor Castor staunchly defended both of these blatantly racist policies for too long, although she eventually admitted that the citations for “biking while Black” were a mistake. She has consistently refused to acknowledge wrongdoings in her department, let alone the legacy of institutionalized racism that is the root cause of the problems within law enforcement across America.

After the release of the video of the killing of Tyre Nichols, Mayor Castor tweeted: “Police officers must always be held to the highest standard in order to build and maintain trust in our communities.” This from the police chief who never apologized for the death of Arthur Green Jr. or Jason Westcott or the damage that Tampa police policies have done to countless lives in our Black community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0kmhauGG00

I urge Mayor Castor to read Matthew 7:3.

“Thou hypocrite, ‘Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?’”

If we are to move forward as a racially just city that truly celebrates our diversity, Mayor Castor needs to dispense with the hollow words and stop standing in the way of citizens seeking accountability in Tampa’s law enforcement.

Yvette Lewis is president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Tampa mayor’s chief of staff for police chief? ‘Nonsense,’ Castor says
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
CEO of Metro Inclusive Health to retire
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Funds flowing, Florida Department of Transportation connects jobs to job seekers
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI offers help as Clearwater investigates recycling breach
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Bill to rename part of Pinellas highway after late Dunedin soldier advances
Dunedin, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg committee advances $50,000 for residents’ abortion travel costs
Saint Petersburg, FL18 hours ago
Citi bank debuts new Tampa office designed for hybrid work
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Records lawsuit filed against Christopher Rufo, New College
Sarasota, FL19 hours ago
Pinellas SunRunner to be fare free for six more months
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s partner vowed not to lobby the city. How’d that go?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Protests at Florida campuses target DeSantis proposals. ‘We’re not shutting up.’
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Retired MacDill airman admits holding classified documents at Tampa home
Tampa, FL1 day ago
New College officials defend salary offer to Corcoran
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Russian national charged in Tampa with malicious software conspiracy
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Florida lawmaker files bill to rename Hernando road after Rush Limbaugh
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Food company A Good Human is opening a vegan cooking school in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL14 hours ago
Book Talk: Dominique Richardson, Sorboni Banerjee speak at Oxford Exchange
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Tampa wins $5.3 million federal grant for Ashley Drive interchange improvement
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Blockchain company and Ticketmaster competitor moves to St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL19 hours ago
Rotary Club of St. Petersburg recognizes police detectives in annual award
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Port Tampa Bay approves deal for $50M logistics, distribution center
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa man tied to assassination of Haitian president
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Janet Cruz asks Lynn Hurtak in Tampa political forum: ‘Do you have a problem with gay people?’
Tampa, FL2 days ago
This is how Tampa lost a historic Black cemetery to a property flipper
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Pasco park restaurant plans must wait for study of nearby Indian mound
Holiday, FL1 day ago
A GoFundMe raised $3K to return Tampa Bay man’s body to Mexico
Plant City, FL2 days ago
In a tiny Florida park, a ‘wind phone’ connects callers to lost loved ones
Safety Harbor, FL2 days ago
As Tampa Bay sales grow, sport bike maker Ducati plans giant dealership
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy