David Carr emphatically says Peyton Manning is the greatest of all time

By Jon Heath,

10 days ago
Who is the greatest quarterback of all time in the NFL?

Most fans and pundits would say Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls during his career. David Carr disagrees.

Carr, a former quarterback who is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history, believes Peyton Manning is the “GOAT,” and he doesn’t believe there’s even a conversation to be had about it.

One fan replied that Dan Marino was better. Carr countered that Manning’s smarts — and knowing the opposing defense better that team’s defensive coordinator — made him the easy choice.

But, others interjected, what about Brady?

Carr co-signed a tweet that said Brady was the most decorated, but not the best in NFL history.

Carr used Matt Cassel as an example for the case against Brady. Cassel went 11-5 with the New England Patriots when Brady was sidelined in 2008, but the rest of Cassel’s career was unremarkable, and he didn’t find success after leaving New England.

Carr also said he’d pick Patrick Mahomes over Brady.

The Manning vs. Brady debate continues.

