Chairman: School Board should have 'seat at the table' in partisan election bill

Henderson County Board of Public Education chairperson Blair Craven said he believes the Board should be involved in the making of a local bill that would make the Board's elections partisan, which was requested in a resolution passed on Feb. 6 by the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

During a discussion on the topic at the Board of Public Education's meeting on Feb. 13, Craven said he was frustrated commissioners did not contact anyone on the School Board or Superintendent Mark Garrett about the resolution, which originally was on the Board of Commissioners' Jan. 18 consent agenda, a procedure that allows government boards to pass a number of administrative, non-controversial topics at once.

When a local bill is drafted based on the resolution by the county's state representatives Jennifer Balkcom and Jake Johnson and senator Tim Moffitt, Craven said he wants to be involved.

"If this is going to happen, I'd like to have a seat at the table for the people that it's actually going to affect," Craven said.

Board Member Stacey Caskey said she does not agree with commissioners that adding party affiliation to the School Board ballot will increase voter transparency.

Previous Reporting:Henderson County Commissioners adopt partisan School Board election resolution

Original Reporting:Commissioners delay vote on resolution to have partisan School Board elections

Instead, she said, it gives people the right to be lazy voters and makes candidates less likely to inform the public of their stances through things like surveys and meet-and-greets, where voters traditionally learned about candidates.

Vice-chair Jay Egolf said he, too, wishes commissioners had informed the School Board of its intentions. While he said he was not against the idea of a partisan School Board election, he does not want it to limit the types of people who can run for the Board.

"There are very good people that are unaffiliated," Egolf said. "Like you Mr. Craven. I truly value you on this Board, and I would not want to make it harder for you to run for this position."

The Board is not about politics, he said... it is about the children.

Another issue Craven brought up is the lack of information around things like primaries and unaffiliated candidates. While commissioners referenced things like primaries for Republican and Democrat candidates and petitions for unaffiliated candidates, the resolution does not detail how these things will work.

"It's not just throwing the rock in the water and saying, 'You have an R, a D or an I by your name.' It's the ripple effects that occurs from it, and there are going to be a lot of ripples," Craven said.

The Board directed Garrett to set up a legislative breakfast to discuss the bill and other agenda items the Board wants to be pushed in the General Assembly with state representatives, but no date has been set yet.

Opinion:MY TURN: Partisan school board races are unwise

Education:Facebook post shows WNC students holding Confederate flag in school hallway

When reached for clarification, county spokesperson Mike Morgan told the Times-News on Feb. 8 that the General Assembly would be the one making the decision about primaries and petitions, so no information is available yet about what that process may look like.

The resolution must still be made into a local bill, which needs to pass the state General Assembly before going into effect. If adopted, the change would begin in the next election cycle for members of the Henderson County Board of Public Education in 2024.

Christian Smith is a reporter for the USA Today Network. Questions or Comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or (828) 274-2222.