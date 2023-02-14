Not Just for Kids: Make your own parent camp experience

As we prepare for the kids to head to camp this summer, here’s a reminder that we adults can enjoy the benefits of camp as well. Whether it’s with a significant other or a group of friends, “camp” can mean big fun for grown-ups.

Sonya and Necota Staples own Staples InTents, a camping, overlanding, and lifestyle website. They are outdoor experts who organize outdoor experiences for adults. Their journey began six years ago, and in that time have travelled to 26 states, 10 countries, and three continents in their adventures. They said options for adult camping are limitless.

“You define the experience based on your preferences and you can organize the trip to be exactly what you want,” Necota Staples said.

That means if you want a luxe trip with fairy lights, electricity, and your streaming services, you can have just that. If you want to completely unplug from electronics, go to the middle of nowhere, and be one with nature – you can do that, too. The experience is exactly what you make it.

According to Sonya Staples, when you go camping as an adult, the pressures of day-to-day life leave you. You can leave behind the stress of work, chores, and things that don’t fill you with joy. The Staples encourage people to create an experience that will work for them and be exactly what they want, and that doesn’t have to be based on survival.

Options abound in South Carolina, Western North Carolina and northeast Georgia. State parks in all three states offer campsites for tents and campers. Many locations also offer cabins or yurts with varying levels of creature comforts. There are even places that offer glamping – glam camping – with luxury amenities, which is perfect for those who don’t necessarily want a survivalist experience.

As parents, we often plan family vacations around the kids. Parents-only or adult friend camping gives the chance to make the trip all about the grown-ups. JJ DiGeronimo is a life coach and author who encourages parents to do something for themselves while their kids are off at summer camps.

“We often sidestep our own ‘fuel stations’ for our kids. Find what fuels you,” she said.

For couples, a camping trip (or any trip!) can serve as a reminder for why you like each other. For a group of friends, it provides laughter and comradery. Even camping solo gives you the peace and quiet to renew and refresh.

According to DiGeronimo, parents need to fill their own tanks. While kids go to camp to gain new life experiences, adults get away to refresh themselves and appreciate their families more.

“Nobody wants to be around a depleted parent,” DiGeronimo said.

These trips don’t have to be epic. They can be weekend adventures on the way home from dropping the kids at their own camp. They can be close to home while grandma stays the weekend. They can even just be a simple day trip – a hike or water adventure. Remember the Staples’ philosophy: camp as an adult can mean anything you want it to mean. As Sonya Staples said, “Camp however makes you happy.”

In October, Staples InTents is has organized The Gathering 2023, a long weekend of camping and outdoor adventures in Hendersonville NC.

To find local camping spots for all levels of camper, check out hipcamp.com. Follow the Staples’ adventures at staplesintents.com.