ARTnews

With Charges Upheld in Louvre Trafficking Case, Should Major Institutions Reconsider Acquisitions of Egyptian Antiquities? By Devorah Lauter, 10 days ago

By Devorah Lauter, 10 days ago

Earlier this month, things appeared to be looking up for the former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez and the French curator Jean-Francois Charnier, respectively charged for ...